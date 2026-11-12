EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Favorites 'Could Lose Role Because of the Size of Their Ears'

The next Bond film will be directed by Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, with a script from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. However, the studio has yet to announce an official release date or filming schedule.

Producer Amy Pascal has suggested fans could learn the identity of Craig's successor before the end of 2026.

She told Deadline: "I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio – I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow.

"And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different."

TheWrap has reported four actors had recently been offered final screen tests. On November 5, it was reported that an insider had revealed O'Connor will be the new 007.

A source told a UK newspaper: "I bumped into one of Josh's Golden Boy cast mates at The French House. They were recognized by a lot of people who asked for selfies, and we got chatting in a corner completely by accident.

"Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, they blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond. I said it was pure speculation, but they were insistent it was Josh.

"They said that he had confided in them about getting the role when the cast of Golden Boy had celebratory drinks after the play finished its run on Halloween."

They added, "I was staggered that this person was being so open about it all. But they were clearly very proud of Josh and what getting the role of Bond would mean for his career."