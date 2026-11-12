King Charles Makes Surprise Appearance on Elton John's Radio Show — and Jokes About Being Ready for 'Antiques Roadshow' Ahead of 78th Birthday
Nov. 12 2026, Updated 4:55 p.m. ET
King Charles III has teamed up with Sir Elton John for a special radio appearance ahead of his 78th birthday, sharing a playful exchange about getting older that left the monarch laughing.
The King joined the music icon for a special edition of Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, which was secretly recorded last month and is scheduled to air on November 14, Charles' birthday.
During their conversation, the monarch praised Elton for his contributions to music, describing him as "a national treasure after all these years." The singer responded with a quip about his advancing age, telling Charles, "I'll be on the Antiques Roadshow next."
"Join the club," the King replied, laughing.
The hour-long special was recorded at Apple Music Studios inside Battersea Power Station in south London on October 7. Charles was visiting the venue to launch Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs alongside Former Apple CEO Tim Cook, with Elton also in attendance.
Apple Music kept the recording under wraps until November 12, when it released a trailer featuring highlights from the conversation.
Secret Recording at Battersea Power Station
The special was kept under wraps for more than a month before Apple Music revealed the collaboration on November 12 with a trailer featuring highlights from the conversation.
Elton was also present at the October event, giving the two an opportunity to record their discussion at the London studio.
The episode is scheduled to premiere at 9 a.m. on November 14 on Apple Music 1. Listeners will be able to stream it for free throughout the weekend.
'Join The Club' Joke About Age
The lighthearted exchange began when Charles praised Elton for his lasting impact, describing the singer as a national treasure.
The Rocket Man hitmaker responded by joking about his own advancing years and his potential appearance on Antiques Roadshow.
The King quickly joined in with his "Join the club" response, prompting laughter.
The Apple Music trailer showed the pair sitting together during the recording. Charles wore a blue pinstripe suit with his King's Trust badge, while Elton sported his signature green-rimmed glasses.
Music And The King's Trust At 50
The broadcast also highlights the longstanding relationship between music and the King's Trust, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Charles established the organization, formerly known as The Prince's Trust, in 1976 to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Elton has supported the charity for decades, taking part in performances connected to its work. During the special, the pair revisit memories of events including the Wembley Arena Rock Galas in the 1980s and concerts at Hyde Park and the Royal Albert Hall.
Charles also expressed his appreciation for the singer's contributions, thanking him for adding "a little Rocket Power to the proceedings."
Tracklist Kept Secret Until Birthday
Although the full selection of songs will remain under wraps until the birthday broadcast, Hello Magazine reported that the episode includes Raye's "Joy," Skye Newman's "Hairdresser" and Muse's version of "Feeling Good."
The appearance follows another Apple Music collaboration by the King. In 2025, Charles curated The King's Music Room for Commonwealth Day, selecting 17 songs from artists across the Commonwealth.
The upcoming Rocket Hour special gives listeners another look at his musical interests while marking his 78th birthday alongside one of Britain's most celebrated performers.