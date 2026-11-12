King Charles Makes Surprise Appearance on Elton John's Radio Show — and Jokes About Being Ready for 'Antiques Roadshow' Ahead of 78th Birthday

King Charles III has teamed up with Sir Elton John for a special radio appearance ahead of his 78th birthday, sharing a playful exchange about getting older that left the monarch laughing.

The King joined the music icon for a special edition of Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, which was secretly recorded last month and is scheduled to air on November 14, Charles' birthday.

During their conversation, the monarch praised Elton for his contributions to music, describing him as "a national treasure after all these years." The singer responded with a quip about his advancing age, telling Charles, "I'll be on the Antiques Roadshow next."

"Join the club," the King replied, laughing.

The hour-long special was recorded at Apple Music Studios inside Battersea Power Station in south London on October 7. Charles was visiting the venue to launch Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs alongside Former Apple CEO Tim Cook, with Elton also in attendance.

Apple Music kept the recording under wraps until November 12, when it released a trailer featuring highlights from the conversation.