EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus at Center of Fears She'll Relapse After Revealing the Horrific Move She Made to Convince Herself She Needed to Get Clean

Miley Cyrus has confessed she "needed to fall one more time" in order to find sobriety – and friends now fear the 32-year-old pop star may be teetering on the edge once again due to the admission, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Flowers singer opened up during an emotional appearance on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, revealing that her 2020 Plastic Hearts era was marked by chaos, confusion, and a desperate act that helped her recognize how deep her problems ran.

"There were times in that section… I’m not proud of them," she admitted. "Definitely not my best moments, not some of my best work, any of that. But it all led me to writing Flowers, which then was some sort of key right into the lock of all healing."

Sources close to Cyrus also fear her family’s fracturing — including her highly publicized rift with father Billy Ray Cyrus, 62 — has left her emotionally raw, despite her career highs.