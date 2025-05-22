She admits the huge polyp – a non-cancerous lump – is the reason behind her famous rasp, which is why she's hesitant on having it removed.

But the presence of the lump means it's impossible for her to sing night after night.

Cyrus, 32, said: "I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am, but it's extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like ­running a marathon with ankle weights on.

"My voice is super-unique because of it, but I do have this Reinke's edema and I have this large polyp on my cords – and I’m not willing to sever it because the chance of waking up from surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability."