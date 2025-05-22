Miley Cyrus Reveals Petrifying Career-Ending Secret Health Fight Is Stopping Her Touring — After Cancer Was Ruled Out
Miley Cyrus has claimed she risks destroying her trademark vocal skills by embarking on a world tour.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, who has not performed a headline global tour for over a decade, has a serious defect on her vocal cords which means she has to be extra careful with her workload.
Non-Cancerous Lump
She admits the huge polyp – a non-cancerous lump – is the reason behind her famous rasp, which is why she's hesitant on having it removed.
But the presence of the lump means it's impossible for her to sing night after night.
Cyrus, 32, said: "I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am, but it's extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on.
"My voice is super-unique because of it, but I do have this Reinke's edema and I have this large polyp on my cords – and I’m not willing to sever it because the chance of waking up from surgery and not sounding like myself is a probability."
Hard To Impress Dolly
The singer is gearing up for the release of her new album, Something Beautiful, out next Friday.
And the pressure is on for the Wrecking Ball hitmaker, not from her fans, but godmother Dolly Parton.
She revealed the country icon wasn't overly impressed with her last album, 2023's Endless Summer Vacation.
Cyrus added: "She didn't love my Vacation era either.
"She's like, 'Everyone's asking me where you are and I’m wondering the same thing. Every day it's just a new picture of you in a bikini, but what are you going to do for the thing?'
"She picked me up from my house, so I had 45 minutes in a trapped car on the way to her house.
"There was no escaping the talking!"
Grammys Success
But Cyrus was vindicated when the title track Flowers won her Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at last year's Grammys.
She explained: "I think somewhere inside of me I needed maybe to hold a trophy and just feel for a moment that I have something that I can hold in my hands that feels like a true achievement.
"I never wrote a song thinking I want to get a Grammy, but receiving that Grammy for Flowers felt more like a Band-Aid on a broken heart in some way."
Family Feud Dismissed
RadarOnline.com has revealed Cyrus defused growing speculation of disharmony within her family.
Rumors had been circulating she had become estranged from her singer father Billy Ray Cyrus — and fallen out with her mom Tish.
Writing on Instagram, Cyrus said: "I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us.
"She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me – simple, coincidental and uninteresting.
"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."
She ended her post on a hopeful note, writing: "Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."