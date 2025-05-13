EXCLUSIVE: Country Queen Dolly Parton, 79, 'Worried' Her Longtime Pal Billy Ray Cyrus is 'Bound to be Hurt' by British Maneater Elizabeth Hurley

Cyrus, 63, and Hurley, 59, got the internet buzzing by posting an Easter photo of him kissing her on the cheek. They shared another picture of them taking a sunset bike ride in an off-road vehicle.

The two apparently hit it off on the set of the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise, but it wasn't until after Cyrus's marriage to singer Firerose crashed and burned last year that he and the still-stunning actress started getting romantic.

"It's just been beautiful," Billy Ray says of his connection with the Austin Powers star. "It's been a long time since I've been this happy."

Ironically, the country stud compared Hurley to Parton in a recent interview.