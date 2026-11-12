Black St. Louis Man Is Told He Can't Get Ice Cream. Then Staff Says 'Please Leave' After He Catches Them Serving Customers 2 Minutes Later

A Black Missouri man is questioning why an ice cream shop employee allegedly refused to serve him and his group, only for white customers to receive ice cream shortly afterward.

The confrontation, shared on TikTok by creator Damon (@ayedam0n), shows the worker telling the group to "please leave" after he challenged the apparent difference in treatment.

The November 12 report by The Nerd Stash detailed the incident, which prompted viewers to question whether Damon and his companions were treated differently because of their race.

The footage also sparked discussion about the employee's response and the shop's alleged handling of the controversy.

While an account claiming to belong to the employee reportedly posted an apology, another social media user shared a screenshot suggesting the business had fired her.

Neither the account's identity nor the company's reported employment decision has been independently verified.