Black St. Louis Man Is Told He Can't Get Ice Cream. Then Staff Says 'Please Leave' After He Catches Them Serving Customers 2 Minutes Later
Nov. 12 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
A Black Missouri man is questioning why an ice cream shop employee allegedly refused to serve him and his group, only for white customers to receive ice cream shortly afterward.
The confrontation, shared on TikTok by creator Damon (@ayedam0n), shows the worker telling the group to "please leave" after he challenged the apparent difference in treatment.
The November 12 report by The Nerd Stash detailed the incident, which prompted viewers to question whether Damon and his companions were treated differently because of their race.
The footage also sparked discussion about the employee's response and the shop's alleged handling of the controversy.
While an account claiming to belong to the employee reportedly posted an apology, another social media user shared a screenshot suggesting the business had fired her.
Neither the account's identity nor the company's reported employment decision has been independently verified.
Employee Tells Customer to 'Please Leave' During Ice Cream Dispute
The TikTok footage begins after the disagreement is already underway. According to the on-screen text described by an outlet, Damon and his group had been denied service before white customers who arrived afterward received ice cream.
Damon appears to question the employee about why the other customers were served. The exchange becomes more tense when the worker tells him and his companions to "please leave."
When Damon asks whether he can still purchase ice cream, the employee refuses, reportedly making clear that she will not serve him while he is recording.
However, the available footage does not show the events leading up to the initial refusal. It also does not establish the employee's reason for declining service, making it important to distinguish Damon's account of the encounter from what the recording independently demonstrates.
Alleged Employee Apology Emerges After Video Circulates
The employee's reported response added another layer to the dispute after the video began circulating online.
According to a report, an account claiming to belong to the worker addressed the confrontation in the TikTok comments. The account described the employee's behavior as "unacceptable and unprofessional" while denying that she intended to be racist.
However, the account's connection to the worker has not been independently established. The report also did not include a direct interview with the employee or provide further details about what prompted the original refusal.
As a result, the apology remains an unverified social media statement rather than a confirmed response from the person involved.
Business Reportedly Confirms Employee's Termination
The controversy also prompted claims about the employee's job status.
According to the outlet, another social media user shared a screenshot that appeared to show a response from the shop's Instagram account. The purported statement acknowledged the incident and said the employee had been terminated.
However, the available report did not identify the business or provide an independently authenticated copy of its original statement. Neither the termination nor the company's involvement has been independently confirmed.
The reported firing should therefore be treated cautiously rather than presented as an established outcome.
Viewers Debate Whether the Customers Received Different Treatment
The confrontation prompted a heated discussion in the TikTok comments, with viewers weighing in on both the employee's behavior and the other customers' reaction.
"Discrimination is not being hidden anymore," one commenter wrote. Another predicted the worker would face consequences, commenting, "Welp she's about to be fired."
Some viewers also questioned why the white customers who reportedly received service did not speak up. "The white boys should have said something," one person argued, suggesting they could have supported Damon during the exchange.
Others wanted more information about what happened before the recording began. "What did you do before you started recording?" one commenter asked.
Another viewer said the experience would have been enough to take their business elsewhere, writing, "I'll spend my money somewhere else simple."
The discussion has largely focused on whether the customers received unequal treatment and whether the employee's reported apology and the shop's alleged response were sufficient.
However, without confirmation from the business or the employee, important questions about the encounter remain unanswered.