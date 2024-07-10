Missouri Man Accused of Torturing, Killing Black Woman Held Captive

Prosecutors announced a Missouri man with a history of posting racist and misogynistic comments has been charged with murder after discovering a scene of “barbaric” torture of Black woman, from which one woman escaped in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On July 9, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced that 41-year-old Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged with first-degree murder after finding a woman’s remains in a barrel linked to Haslett, Front Page Detectives reported.