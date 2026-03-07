EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Devastated' Over Latest Royal Legal Battle — And For Once It's Nothing to Do With Andrew

Royal insiders said the dispute has left Charles, 77, upset a project linked to his charitable work has been dragged into a courtroom battle.

One palace source said the monarch was dismayed to see a philanthropic initiative tied to his environmental interests turn into a public legal confrontation.

"The King is deeply saddened that something connected to a charitable cause he strongly believes in has ended up in a legal fight," they added.

"It was intended to highlight sustainability and food redistribution – not become the focus of a dispute."

Another individual familiar with the royal household said the situation had been personally difficult for Charles.

"He is currently fighting cancer and the fallout from his brother Andrew's Epstein scandal, and finds it incredibly frustrating a project associated with his charities has now also become overshadowed by conflict."

"The King has always tried to keep his charitable work above controversy, so seeing it discussed in a courtroom is upsetting for him."