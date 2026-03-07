Katie Couric Mercilessly Mocked for Drooling Over 'Good-Looking' Gavin Newsom in 'Embarrassing' Interview — As Likely Prez Candidate Gushes 'It's Just Who I Am'
March 6 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Katie Couric has been mocked after she fawned over Gavin Newsom's looks in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former CBS Evening News anchor referred to a recent Vogue piece that called the California governor "embarrassingly handsome" and asked whether his physical appearance was a hindrance politically.
How Gavin Newsom Handles Being 'Ridiculously Good-Looking'
Couric felt Newsom's looks were the number one question worth asking, as she featured the exchange as the lead-in conversation to her March 5 One on One YouTube 90-minute interview.
"Do you have a Zoolander problem?" she wanted to know, referring to the otherworldly photogenic male model played by Ben Stiller in the 2001 comedy.
"Are you just ridiculously good-looking, as Vogue said?" Couric continued with her hot take, and Newsom laughed and smiled.
"No, seriously. What do you do about that?" the former Today host genuinely wanted to know about how he handled being what she considered to be over-the-top handsome.
'I'm Okay With Who I Am'
The far-left liberal basked in Couric's gaze as Newsom said he's soldiered on through life unapologetically, despite being hampered by movie-star looks.
"You don't do anything about it. Cause if you're going to do something about it, then you're bulls-------people. You know what? I am who I am. And I'm It's fine," he responded to her query.
"You don't have to like me. Or maybe you like a slick person. I don't know. Whatever. It's okay," Newsom added, acknowledging he's been considered too "slick" and polished to be a potential credible presidential contender in 2028.
Couric told Newsom she brought it up because "I think it sometimes works against you," to which he humbly bragged, "Yeah. It's just who I am... I'm okay with who I am," as far as being Mr. Handsome.
'Katie Couric Cosplaying As a Journalist'
Couric was ripped over being such a fan girl in her sycophantic sit-down.
Conservative firebrand Megyn Kelly pointed out the journalist would never consider going so soft with Vice President JD Vance, who is likely to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2028, with Newsom as a potential Democrat opponent.
"I'm 100% sure she would ask the same of @JDVance, naturally, of course," Kelly sneered on X
"Katie Couric still cosplaying as a journalist," a second person snarked.
"It's softball questions like this that Dems always get from the media that make them ill-prepared for when real journalists ask questions," a third user observed.
A fourth jeered, "Seriously? Katie Couric must now be working for some Hollywood rag. Come on, Katie, ask him what sign he is now."
A fifth laughed about Newsom, "Middle-aged wine moms who think this dude is handsome are responsible for his whole career."
Katie Couric's Falling Star
Couric's star has fallen far from her heyday, when she made huge paychecks in the broadcasting industry.
She became the first woman to solo-anchor a network evening newscast at CBS in 2006, after spending 15 years as the co-host of Today.
After she was canned in 2011, Couric tried to rebrand herself as a talk show host, with Katie only lasting two seasons from 2012 through 2014.
Since then, she has tried her hand in the digital sphere as the Yahoo Global News Anchor from 2013 through 2017. Couric also started a production company and currently hosts podcasts and produces documentaries.