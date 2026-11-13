EXCLUSIVE: Trump DOJ Fights Judge's Push to Investigate Alleged Ethics Violations — as Former Federal Prosecutor Emerges in Court Showdown

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is pushing back against a federal judge's proposed investigation into alleged attorney ethics violations in a legal battle involving the administration, while opposing the appointment of a former Trump-era federal prosecutor to oversee the inquiry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, government attorneys filed a six-page response on November 13, arguing there is no reasonable basis for an ethics investigation involving lawyers representing the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior.

The legal showdown stems from Trump's controversial plans to redevelop Washington, D.C.'s historic East Potomac Golf Course. Judge Ana Reyes previously questioned conflicting statements about the project's closure timeline and the removal of hundreds of trees, raising concerns about whether government attorneys had accurately represented developments to the court.