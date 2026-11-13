Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Won't Talk About 'Politics' on 'The View' After 2016 Exit

Bure previously served as a co-host on the morning show for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

“I’m always happy to go back, especially as a guest because the pressure is off,” she noted. “I love all of the producers that are there, too, they’ve been working on that show for so long. I have great relationships there."

"Definitely it’s easier to be a guest than come on and talk politics," the Full House star continued. "I don’t really want to. So we’re going to talk about Christmas movies and Special Forces and all the fun stuff.”