Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Refused to Return to 'The View' for Show's 30th Season

Bure said she did not want to be away when her daughter was giving birth.

The former co-host told Entertainment Weekly that ABC reached out to bring her back to the table, but the timing overlapped with the birth of her daughter Natasha Bure’s first child.

Candace Cameron Bure was invited to return to The View for its milestone 30th season but turned down the opportunity because the proposed appearance conflicted with an important family event.

“I didn’t want to be far away and miss anything, but I’m definitely open to it,” she said.

With the birth so close, Bure said she didn't want to travel far and risk missing the milestone.

Natasha and her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, welcomed their first child, daughter Winnie Helaine, on Oct. 6. Natasha announced the birth on Instagram, while Bure celebrated becoming a grandmother again.

“They did reach out to me, and they offered me the week that my daughter gave birth, so I knew that was coming,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Bure explained that The View offered her a specific week that coincided with Natasha’s due date.

Candace Cameron Bure said that she is still considering her return to 'The View'

Bure’s comments also suggest that her position on returning to The View has softened.

The actress, who co-hosted the ABC daytime talk show from 2015 to 2016, previously said she wasn't particularly interested in going back. She now says she would consider another opportunity if the timing works.

“Yeah, you might see me at the table. We’ll see. I feel open to it if they offer up another date,” Bure said.

She acknowledged that her current stance is different from what she had said previously.

“True, true,” she responded when reminded of the change.

Bure added, “I don’t know that I really want to do it, but I am open to it. Listen, I just did Special Forces. I could probably go on The View again.”

Her openness comes as The View celebrates three decades on ABC. The show’s 30th season premiered Sept. 8 with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro at the table.