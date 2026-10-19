Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Refused to Return to 'The View' for Show's 30th Season
Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Candace Cameron Bure was invited to return to The View for its milestone 30th season but turned down the opportunity because the proposed appearance conflicted with an important family event.
The former co-host told Entertainment Weekly that ABC reached out to bring her back to the table, but the timing overlapped with the birth of her daughter Natasha Bure’s first child.
Bure said she did not want to be away when her daughter was giving birth.
Why Family Came First?
Bure explained that The View offered her a specific week that coincided with Natasha’s due date.
“They did reach out to me, and they offered me the week that my daughter gave birth, so I knew that was coming,” she told Entertainment Weekly.
Natasha and her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, welcomed their first child, daughter Winnie Helaine, on Oct. 6. Natasha announced the birth on Instagram, while Bure celebrated becoming a grandmother again.
With the birth so close, Bure said she didn't want to travel far and risk missing the milestone.
“I didn’t want to be far away and miss anything, but I’m definitely open to it,” she said.
From No To Maybe On A Comeback
Bure’s comments also suggest that her position on returning to The View has softened.
The actress, who co-hosted the ABC daytime talk show from 2015 to 2016, previously said she wasn't particularly interested in going back. She now says she would consider another opportunity if the timing works.
“Yeah, you might see me at the table. We’ll see. I feel open to it if they offer up another date,” Bure said.
She acknowledged that her current stance is different from what she had said previously.
“True, true,” she responded when reminded of the change.
Bure added, “I don’t know that I really want to do it, but I am open to it. Listen, I just did Special Forces. I could probably go on The View again.”
Her openness comes as The View celebrates three decades on ABC. The show’s 30th season premiered Sept. 8 with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro at the table.
Other Names Linked To Season 30
Bure is not the only former panelist connected to the anniversary season.
Sherri Shepherd has returned as a guest, while Lisa Ling has also appeared as a guest co-host.
Rosie O’Donnell has also discussed returning to the show, although her situation was initially described as an informal invitation. She later confirmed that she would appear during Season 30.
Bure’s potential return would also renew attention to her time on the panel and her outspoken views. In 2022, she drew criticism after saying Great American Family would keep “traditional marriage” at the core of its programming.
Life After 'The View' Table
Bure is currently appearing on Season 5 of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which premiered Sept. 24.
The cast includes Ruby Rose and George Santos, among 15 celebrity recruits facing demanding physical and mental challenges in Malaysia.
The reality series gives Bure another chance to step outside her usual acting work. In a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, she discussed pushing herself through the physically demanding experience and embracing the challenge.