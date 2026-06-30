Ruby Rose Hospitalized After Horrifying Swimming Pool Accident: Actress Suffers 'Multiple' Broken Ribs in Freak Fall

The Australian-born star, 40, suffered "multiple" broken ribs, having lost her footing as she sprayed parts of her garden with a hose.

Ruby Rose has been hospitalized after a freak swimming pool accident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her fall was captured on her home camera, which she posted on social media with a caption explaining her injuries.

Rose wrote: "RIP to my ribs, and the rest of my summer. They are broken, multiple. Straight to hospital, did not pass go or collect $200."

On Threads, she wrote: "One second I'm here talking to you. Next, I'm in the hospital with two broken ribs. What a bloody Monday."

She later questioned how she returned to filming Batwoman a day after "breaking my rib and neck," a seemingly worse injury.