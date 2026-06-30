Ruby Rose Hospitalized After Horrifying Swimming Pool Accident: Actress Suffers 'Multiple' Broken Ribs in Freak Fall
June 30 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Ruby Rose has been hospitalized after a freak swimming pool accident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Australian-born star, 40, suffered "multiple" broken ribs, having lost her footing as she sprayed parts of her garden with a hose.
'RIP To My RIbs'
Her fall was captured on her home camera, which she posted on social media with a caption explaining her injuries.
Rose wrote: "RIP to my ribs, and the rest of my summer. They are broken, multiple. Straight to hospital, did not pass go or collect $200."
On Threads, she wrote: "One second I'm here talking to you. Next, I'm in the hospital with two broken ribs. What a bloody Monday."
She later questioned how she returned to filming Batwoman a day after "breaking my rib and neck," a seemingly worse injury.
"My rib was killing me!! I couldn't feel my legs or hands, I was in a batsuit!" she wrote.
"I've just broken two ribs, falling into my own pool backwards, and you couldn't pay me to put a bra on, let alone stand up. Send good book and show recommendations. This is going to take many weeks.
Rose was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries in 2019 following a stunt while filming The CW's television series.
Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "We thought that I had broken a rib or just fractured a rib and that it was, like, six to 12 weeks of healing."
She later said the pain was caused by two herniated discs, adding: "It was really, really terrifying."
Form For Sustaining Serious Injury
In an interview with TV Week, Rose said: "The memories around it were so bad that I had to put myself into a trauma facility for three months in 2021, so I could learn how to talk about what happened without fainting."
In April, Rose posted a series of comments on Threads alleging that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her in a nightclub nearly two decades ago.
She wrote at the time: "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks."
The Orange is the New Black star claimed the alleged nightclub encounter occurred when she was only in her early 20s, though "it has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly."
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"She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," she detailed.
"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn't a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."
Rose added, "She is more than welcome to sue me (she won't, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won't want me discussing… The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."
While she never filed a report when it happened, Rose confirmed she lodged a complaint hours after posting the serious allegations online.
"This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved," she wrote in an update. "It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."
A representative for Perry responded to the claims, calling them "categorically false" and "dangerous, reckless lies."