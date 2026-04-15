EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Why Wild Night Katy Perry Allegedly 'Sexually Assaulted' Ruby Rose Was a 'Drunken Nightmare' — In Words of Nightclub Manager Who Was There

Katy Perry and Ruby Rose were at the center of what a nightclub manager now calls a "drunken nightmare" – shedding fresh light on the wild night at Melbourne's Spice Market where Rose is now alleging she was sexually assaulted by the singer. RadarOnline.com can reveal a former manager at the now-closed CBD venue, who was present during the night in August 2010 when Perry, now 41, and Rose, now 40, arrived together with friends.

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Chaotic Night at Melbourne Club

Source: Mega Katy Perry and Ruby Rose arrived together at Melbourne's Spice Market nightclub in August 2010.

At the time, Perry was one of the world's most recognizable pop stars, drawing intense attention wherever she went, while Rose was a rising media personality in Australia. The venue, packed with around 600 patrons, quickly became overwhelmed as crowds surged toward the singer, creating what staff described as a volatile and chaotic environment. "They came in together, they were also with Katy's hair and make-up girl and another guy who was friends with Ruby," the manager claimed. "It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit." He described the scene as frenetic, with security struggling to maintain order as Perry repeatedly left the VIP area to mingle with the crowd. According to the ex-nightspot manager, much of the evening was spent in a cordoned-off VIP section known as the Genie Bottle, where the pair drank and socialized away from the main floor. He said: "(Katy and Ruby) were in the Genie Bottle and having drinks and stuff but were mainly in there doing their own thing. I wasn't aware of any alleged assault, or someone vomiting." The former boss added no concerns were raised with staff during the night, and nothing out of the ordinary was formally reported at the time.

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Manager Recalls Intense Nightclub Atmosphere

Source: Mega Perry repeatedly left the VIP section to dance with patrons in the middle of the mosh pit.

He admitted both women had been drinking heavily by the end of the night, though he did not consider either to be incapacitated. He said: "They were drunk, they weren't paralytic or anything, and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub." Staff ultimately intervened to arrange a discreet exit, mindful of the intense public attention surrounding Perry. "Both had way too much to drink," he said. "To avoid people taking photos of them in a state, we organized a car and driver to be waiting outside the Collins St entrance of the hotel. We escorted them out the back and up the fire exit and put them in the car together." He added the pair left the venue without incident from the perspective of staff and were transported away from the crowd, saying: "I think from there they went on to The Peel Hotel." The manager said he believed the night's chaos stemmed largely from the pressures of managing a high-profile celebrity in a packed venue, rather than any single incident witnessed by staff. He suggested the conditions inside the club – large crowds, alcohol, and heightened attention – created an environment that was difficult to control.

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Ruby Rose Details Assault Allegations

Source: Mega Ruby Rose alleged on social media that the pop singer sexually assaulted her during the outing.

Rose has since alleged on social media Perry assaulted her during that night, describing an encounter she said left her physically ill and emotionally affected. She also said she had previously downplayed the incident publicly, framing it as a humorous anecdote at the time because she did not know how to process what had happened. Perry has denied the allegations through a representative, who described them as false. The claims remain unproven. Perry is now facing a police investigation into allegations she sexually assaulted actress Rose. Orange is the New Black star Rose went public with her claims against Perry in a series of posts on Threads on Sunday, April 12, alleging an incident took place at a Melbourne nightclub when she was in her 20s. Perry has since blasted the allegations as "categorically false." Victoria Police in Australia have confirmed they have opened an investigation, saying: "(The Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010." Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD (central business district). "As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," the statement continued.

Police Investigation and Official Denials

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Source: Mega A representative for Katy Perry blasted the claims as 'categorically false' and 'dangerous reckless lies.'