Alex Murdaugh's Attorneys Urge Judge to Toss Original Murder Indictment — After Convicted Killer Granted New Trial for the Deaths of Wife and Son

Murdaugh was shockingly granted a retrial after the judge ruled that a former County Clerk tampered with jurors during his original March 2023 case.

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have asked a judge to throw out his original murder indictments for killing his wife and son, arguing the chief investigator in the case lied to the grand jury, RadarOnline.com can report,

The disgraced lawyer was back in court on November 13 to argue a top official lied to jurors.

In court on Friday, November 13, Murdaugh's attorneys claimed South Carolina investigator David Owen, who led the murder investigation, misled a grand jury about blood spatter evidence on Murdaugh's T-shirt, alleging laboratory tests did not confirm the presence of human blood, and that the findings were not properly disclosed to them.

Defense lawyers said that as prosecutors sought indictments against Murdaugh, Owen told the Colleton County grand jury that blood was found on the shirt the 58-year-old was wearing the night of the killings.

An earlier report found there were no blood stains, and no such evidence was introduced at trial.

"We were convinced to our souls that this test was false," Murdaugh’s attorney said, referring to the blood-spatter analysis. "The grand jury was misled greatly when they returned this indictment," the lawyer said.