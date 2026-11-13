Joe Scarborough Blames Elon Musk's X for Keeping GOP 'Locked in This Bubble' Before Midterm Disaster: 'They Were Wrong'

"How out of touch they were is historic. It was shocking. They were wrong on every major issue," Scarborough began during his rant.

"They were completely wrong on the [Iran] war," he claimed. "They were completely wrong on tariffs. They were completely wrong on data centers."

"They were completely wrong on AI – and I’m talking about the Republican Party taken as a whole," the former politician added. "They were completely wrong on affordability. They were completely wrong on slashing health care for rural Americans."

He continued, "They were completely wrong on issue after issue after issue after issue.”