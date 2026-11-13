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Home > News > crime

Ohio Father Sentenced to 6 Years Behind Bars for Using Electric Cattle Prod on Children as Punishment — as He Admits Act Was 'Mental'

The father was charged with domestic violence.
Source: ERIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE; UNSPLASH

Robert Bores was charged with domestic violence.

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Nov. 13 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Robert Bores has been sentenced to six years in prison for using an electric cattle prod on his children and stepchildren, RadarOnline.com can report.

The father had pleaded guilty to two charges of felony domestic violence, avoiding trial. During the sentencing, Judge Roger Binette referenced statements written by the victims. They were aged 8 and 9 when the incidents occurred.

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Judge Slams Robert Bores Over Victim Impact Statements

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The children detailed the abuse they endured to police.
Source: FOX8NEWS/YOUTUBE

The children detailed the abuse they endured to police.

"The cattle prod (was used) on the back of one of the children, the b-tt of another child, on the arms and leg of another child. The item he used was used for animals, not for humans," Binette told the court per a report.

The children also wrote that their father chased them around their home with the prod. They described incidents where they were hit for merely not putting laundry away.

"They are all afraid of you according to the victim’s impact statement. They all fear you and don’t want to be around you," the judge told Bores.

The kids also had to undergo counseling due to the abuse, the judge noted.

Aside from the victims' statements, Binette took into account the Ohio man's prior domestic violence charges and repeated arrests.

Bores had been given jail time, probation (which he violated), and suspended sentences for separate crimes. The judge said he would probably re-offend if he were released.

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Defense Claims 'Discipline Went Awry'

Bores also allegedly used a wooden spoon and a horsewhip for punishments.
Source: UNSPLASH

Bores also allegedly used a wooden spoon and a horsewhip for punishments.

Despite his client's history, Bores' lawyer, Brent English, said his actions were not "violence" towards anybody, but "discipline of children that went awry."

English argued this was not a crime where a suspect used a "device" to "maliciously" harm children. Additionally, the attorney said there wasn't a "weapon" involved.

"Robert has been a very good father," English reportedly told the court.

Prosecutor Paulette Lilly said she disagreed with English's claim that the violence didn't involve a weapon.

"There is a cattle prod, an instrument designed to manage the behavior of animals not less than 400 pounds in size," Lilly stated.

She said investigators also uncovered that the children were allegedly hit with a horse whip and a wooden spoon.

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Robert Bores Asks Judge for Another Chance

Bores asked for another chance.
Source: ERIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Bores asked for another chance.

Bores was also given a chance to speak in court. He claimed his kids are the only "reason'' he is going on.

"Children services were there, not a mark, not a scratch, healthy," the convicted felon alleged. "I understand, I guess it was mental, maybe scared them. That was not my purpose. I did not intend to hurt them in any way."

He requested to be granted a "chance" to "prove it" to the judge and to parent his kids.

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Laura Bores said her son was a 'good man.'
Source: UNSPLASH

Laura Bores said her son was a 'good man.'

Bores' mother, Laura Bores, also spoke on his behalf.

She said her son cared about his children and family and worked hard. Additionally, Robert's mother claimed her grandchildren did not seem fearful of their dad.

Laura described how when their father would get home from work, they would run to him and give him hugs.

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