Ohio Father Sentenced to 6 Years Behind Bars for Using Electric Cattle Prod on Children as Punishment — as He Admits Act Was 'Mental'

"The cattle prod (was used) on the back of one of the children, the b-tt of another child, on the arms and leg of another child. The item he used was used for animals, not for humans," Binette told the court per a report.

The children also wrote that their father chased them around their home with the prod. They described incidents where they were hit for merely not putting laundry away.

"They are all afraid of you according to the victim’s impact statement. They all fear you and don’t want to be around you," the judge told Bores.

The kids also had to undergo counseling due to the abuse, the judge noted.

Aside from the victims' statements, Binette took into account the Ohio man's prior domestic violence charges and repeated arrests.

Bores had been given jail time, probation (which he violated), and suspended sentences for separate crimes. The judge said he would probably re-offend if he were released.