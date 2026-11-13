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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Warns Stephen A. Smith Running for Office Would Be 'Very Nasty' for Him — After Political Commentator Said He Was 'Leaving All Doors Open'

Split image of Donald Trump and Stephen A. Smith
Source: MEGA

Trump warned Smith to stay out of politics.

Nov. 13 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has warned ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith against running for political office during a White House interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During an appearance on Smith's Straight Shooter show, Trump praised the commentator's career before unexpectedly questioning whether he intended to pursue public office.

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Trump Warns Stephen A. Smith to Stay Out of Politics

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Trump's warning hit home for Smith.

"I would keep your life the way it is. You'll find it very nasty if you do," Trump told Smith.

Smith acknowledged that he enjoyed his current lifestyle and revealed that the president had previously offered him similar advice.

"You told me that weeks ago, and I totally believe you," the ESPN star replied.

The two have known each other for decades, and Smith recently attended a White House dinner with Trump, comedian Bill Maher, and musician Kid Rock.

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Stephen A. Smith Is Considering Possibilities

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Source: StraightShooter/YouTube

Smith claims that he has no desire to be a politician.

Smith first attracted serious attention for a potential presidential campaign in April 2025, when he revealed that political figures had encouraged him to consider entering the 2028 race.

"I have no desire to be a politician, but I've decided that I'm no longer going to close that door," Smith said.

The broadcaster also indicated he would assess the political landscape in late 2026 or 2027 before deciding whether a campaign was realistic.

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Stephen A. Smith Denies Interest in Press Secretary Job

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Smith has no interest in being the new White House press secretary.

Following Thursday's interview, Smith also dismissed speculation that he could become Trump's next White House press secretary, a position.

As Smith walked away from reporters outside the White House, one journalist asked whether the position had come up during his meeting with Trump.

"No," Smith replied.

"Did he offer you it?" the reporter followed up.

"No way in h---!" Smith responded.

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Press Secretary Vacancy

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Source: MEGA

The White House press secretary position has essentially been vacant since August, following Karoline Leavitt's departure.

The exchange came after two departures from the high-profile position in less than three months.

Karoline Leavitt, who served as Trump's press secretary for more than a year, left the administration in late August to spend more time with her family.

Trump subsequently appointed Katie Zacharia in October, but her tenure lasted just five days. She was removed October 16 following criticism of her first press briefing and questions about her legal credentials.

Trump also recently floated UFC CEO Dana White as a potential replacement, announcing that he had offered his longtime friend the job. He later characterized the offer as a joke, and White rejected the position during an appearance in the White House briefing room.

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