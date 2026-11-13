EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's Legal Troubles Drag On — Lawyers Reveal Prison Is Complicating Defense in Explosive Lawsuit

According to court documents reviewed by Radar, attorneys representing Combs and plaintiff Bryana Bongolan filed a joint request on November 11 seeking to postpone their upcoming jury trial by approximately five months, citing difficulties communicating with the imprisoned rapper, reviewing critical documents, and preparing for the courtroom showdown.

As Radar previously reported, Combs has been moved to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania, where his confinement has reportedly complicated efforts to coordinate his legal defense.

In the filing, attorneys acknowledged that his imprisonment "has created significant practical difficulties in communicating with him, as well as coordinating his defense strategy and review of relevant documents."

The parties insisted those challenges were not the result of negligence by Combs or his legal team. They further explained that coordinating proceedings involving multiple defendants across different jurisdictions has created additional logistical hurdles. The filing marks the first formal request to postpone the trial date in the case.