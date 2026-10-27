Cassie Dismissed From 'Freak-Off' Lawsuit Against Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Major Legal Twist
Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Cassie Ventura was dropped as a defendant in a lawsuit levied against herself and Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Clayton Howard, a male escort, alleged Ventura acted alongside Combs for alleged psychological and physical harm after participating in freak off s-- parties. However, the judge dismissed the allegations against Ventura while allowing those against Combs to proceed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cassie Ventura Dismissed From Clayton Howard Lawsuit
Howard alleged Ventura "directly solicited" him "to travel across state lines multiple times to provide services and that they engaged in similar commercial sexual activities."
U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang granted Cassie’s motion to be removed from the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning she cannot be sued again over the same grounds.
Hwang also previously dismissed Ventura from racketeering, s-- trafficking, and human trafficking claims.
In her request to be removed from the suit, Ventura claimed her organization of the freak-offs was under the control and oversight of Combs, and she alleged she was a victim of his herself. Throughout the criminal trial against Combs, Ventura testified he gave her instructions, including picking out escorts, and his money was used to pay them for their time and service.
She alleged they'd meet in hotel rooms, and Combs often concealed his identity.
Howard Claims Ventura Was Not 'Merely a Victim'
Howard alleged Ventura was not "merely a victim" in Combs' alleged activities. Instead, he described her as "an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."
He claimed Ventura provided drugs, including MDMA, "to lower his inhibitions and facilitate sexual exploitation." The escort further alleged both Combs and Ventura "had no regard for others or the law."
Ventura Shows Texts From Howard
In her defense against Howard, Ventura pulled up receipts of conversations between her husband, Alex Fine, and Howard where the escort appeared to be supportive.
In a text message to Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, Howard wrote, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"
Howard added, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f---ed up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into s--t I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm da-- happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves."
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Combs Remains Behind Bars
Combs still remains named in the lawsuit, as he does in nearly 100 civil case with various allegations of sexual misconduct.
Ventura was among the first to come forward against Combs. Her lawsuit was settled within 24 hours with no admission of wrongdoing, but she was prosecutors' star witness in a criminal case against him.
Combs was charged with s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted on all charges except for the prostitution-related charges.
He was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Combs was transferred to FCI Fort Dix after his sentencing. However, following a safety concern, he was transferred to a low-security Pennsylvania facility.