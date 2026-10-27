Cassie Dismissed From 'Freak-Off' Lawsuit Against Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Major Legal Twist

Howard alleged Ventura "directly solicited" him "to travel across state lines multiple times to provide services and that they engaged in similar commercial sexual activities."

U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang granted Cassie’s motion to be removed from the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning she cannot be sued again over the same grounds.

Hwang also previously dismissed Ventura from racketeering, s-- trafficking, and human trafficking claims.

In her request to be removed from the suit, Ventura claimed her organization of the freak-offs was under the control and oversight of Combs, and she alleged she was a victim of his herself. Throughout the criminal trial against Combs, Ventura testified he gave her instructions, including picking out escorts, and his money was used to pay them for their time and service.

She alleged they'd meet in hotel rooms, and Combs often concealed his identity.