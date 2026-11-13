King Charles' Son Prince William Claims Dad, 77, Is 'Completely Infatuated' With Red Squirrels and Lets Them Roam in the House

Over King Charles's lifetime, the red squirrel population in the United Kingdom fell from millions to fewer than 300,000 in the area, per UK Squirrel Accord.

"Red squirrels are the U.K.’s only native squirrel and recolonized the land after the last ice age," the website reads. "Their survival is threatened mainly by competition and disease transmission from introduced grey squirrels."

Their lifespan is generally only 2 to 5 years.

Charles eldest son, William, has said his 77-year old dad has become "obsessed" with the endangered animals, particularly the ones that live on his Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

"He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels – to the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house!" William said in a resurfaced 2018 interview.