Royal Showdown: King Charles 'Opening Balmoral's Doors' to Harry and Meghan Despite Prince William's 'Strong Opposition'

During their two summers as a married couple while still working royals, Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, were invited by the queen to join the family for their annual summer getaway to Balmoral, but the duo showed no interest and never attended.

Balmoral is a place where the royal family enjoys the great outdoors, taking long hikes, going horseback riding, hosting shooting parties, and participating in family barbecues.

The Duke of Sussex was last there briefly after the queen passed, although he angered his brother and uncles by making them wait as Markle pitched a fit about being asked not to come along to Scotland. As a result, they arrived just after the queen died and were unable to say their final goodbyes.

Still, Charles wants to welcome the pair back into the fold with the grand gesture of a Balmoral invite.

"He knows time is precious," the insider noted about the monarch and his ongoing battle with cancer. “This is about family, not protocol.”