Royal Rumble: We Reveal Reason Meghan Markle was 'Asked to Stay Away' From Late Queen's Deathbed by King Charles — And His 'Excuse' to Calm Down Harry Over Request

It was initially thought Meghan and Kate did not attend due to Charles' preference for his sons to make the journey alone.

But according to a royal biographer, Kate turned down the opportunity, opting to stay with her young children as they started a new school.

And her decision was then allegedly used as an excuse, and, out of sheer luck, it helped calm Harry down when he was informed Meghan was not welcome at Balmoral.

In his memoir Spare, Harry said the news that Kate would also not be attending seemed to instantly calm him down.