Everything to Know About Diddy's Prison Transfer — After The Disgraced Music Mogul's Nasty Prison Brawl with Jamaican Drug Lord
Oct. 16 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred from a federal prison in New Jersey to a low-security facility in Pennsylvania following weeks of reports about his conduct behind bars.
The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Friday, Oct. 16, that Combs was moved from FCI Fort Dix to FCI Allenwood Low, a facility south of Williamsport and roughly 155 miles west of New York City.
Allenwood Low houses about 1,000 inmates, while Fort Dix has nearly 4,000, according to the BOP’s latest population figures.
What We Know About The Transfer To Allenwood Low
The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Combs’ transfer but did not disclose why he was moved.
The agency said it does not discuss individual inmates’ conditions of confinement or reasons for transfers because of privacy, safety, and security concerns.
Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, also declined to discuss the circumstances behind the move.
“Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP, and we are not in a position to speak to the circumstances surrounding this transfer,” Engelmayer said.
He added that Combs remains focused on moving forward and hopes his time at the new facility will be productive.
Report Of A Brawl At New Jersey
The transfer came days after TMZ reported that Combs suffered a head injury at Fort Dix and was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment.
TMZ reported that Combs had been involved in an altercation with Christopher “Dudus” Coke, the convicted Jamaican drug kingpin who is serving a 23-year federal sentence.
However, the Bureau of Prisons directly disputed the report, telling The Associated Press that the alleged fight was false and “did not happen.”
Allegations Of Luxury Perks Behind Bars
The reported altercation followed an NBC News investigation into Combs’ alleged treatment at Fort Dix.
Four men who spent time in the same unit told NBC News that Combs had access to a contraband cellphone and alcohol, including Hennessy, and that other inmates cooked for him, cleaned, did his laundry, made his bed and provided massages.
NBC News also reviewed photos and video that appeared to show Combs using a contraband cellphone.
After the report, Combs was reportedly placed in the Special Housing Unit at Fort Dix. He also lost 41 days of good-conduct credit, according to The Associated Press, contributing to a projected release date of March 2, 2028.
Prison Time And Appeal
Combs is serving a 50-month sentence after a federal jury convicted him in July 2025 on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. He was sentenced on Oct. 3, 2025.
The case included testimony about the sexual encounters Combs referred to as “Freak Offs,” as well as allegations of violence that were part of the broader prosecution. The jury, however, found him guilty only on the two transportation counts.
Combs is also appealing his conviction and sentence. His lawyers argued before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April that the sentence was improperly based in part on conduct related to charges on which he was acquitted. The court has not yet ruled.