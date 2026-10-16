Everything to Know About Diddy's Prison Transfer — After The Disgraced Music Mogul's Nasty Prison Brawl with Jamaican Drug Lord

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been transferred from a federal prison in New Jersey to a low-security facility in Pennsylvania following weeks of reports about his conduct behind bars.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Friday, Oct. 16, that Combs was moved from FCI Fort Dix to FCI Allenwood Low, a facility south of Williamsport and roughly 155 miles west of New York City.

Allenwood Low houses about 1,000 inmates, while Fort Dix has nearly 4,000, according to the BOP’s latest population figures.