Joe Biden Reveals Angela Merkel Privately Called Donald Trump 'Emotional' and Questioned His Fascination With Putin

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel privately questioned Donald Trump's admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and described the former U.S. president as overly emotional, according to Joe Biden's forthcoming memoir, Promise Me, America.

Biden writes that Merkel shared her concerns during conversations after he entered the White House in 2021. She reportedly told him that Trump's behavior during meetings appeared influenced by his personal feelings rather than the facts being discussed.

Merkel also recalled that Trump had declined to shake her hand during official encounters. She questioned his interest in Putin and other authoritarian leaders, with Biden quoting her as saying, "That was a mystery I could not unravel."

The memoir, published by Little, Brown and Company, is scheduled to be released Nov. 17, 2026.