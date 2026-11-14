Donald Trump Blames Nationwide Flight Chaos on 'Bunch of Old Broken Stuff' in Bizarre Explanation

Trump, 80, reportedly spoke with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy by phone, claiming the disruption appeared to stem from aging infrastructure rather than a cyberattack.

"He says it does not seem like this is a cyberattack or AI or anything like that," Doocy told Laura Ingraham. "I asked him a couple different ways, and he said it doesn't seem like that, and that that is the first thing that they always look for."

"He said there's nobody taking credit, which would be common if somebody did execute a huge cyber attack like this on critical infrastructure, but that he would let us know and the team would let us know if that is something that happened," Doocy added.