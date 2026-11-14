EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry's 'Very Close' Relationship With Princess Catherine Has 'Totally Crumbled'

Their friendship flourished following the couple's 2011 wedding, when Harry served as best man, but slowly deteriorated after he married Meghan Markle, 45, in 2018 and the Sussexes subsequently stepped away from royal duties in 2020.

Harry previously described Catherine as the "sister I always wanted," reflecting the warmth that once characterized their relationship.

A royal source has now told us: "Harry and Catherine may have genuinely enjoyed each other's company for years, and there was an easy affection between them, and she became someone he could laugh with, confide in and feel comfortable around without the formality that usually surrounds royal life."

But that bond has now totally crumbled.

"Catherine understood Harry's sense of humor and knew how to handle his mischievous personality. He could be completely himself around her, which was something he valued enormously given the pressures of growing up inside the monarchy.

"She was much more than simply his brother's wife. Harry saw her as part of his immediate emotional support system, and there was a period when the three of them seemed almost inseparable.

"That is what makes the breakdown in their relationship particularly painful. Harry hasn't simply lost contact with his brother – he has also become estranged from a woman who once occupied an incredibly important place in his life."