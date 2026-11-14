Former JD Vance Aide and Tucker Carlson's Son Appear at MAGA Gathering Amid Backlash Over Women's Voting Rights

Buckley Carlson, a former aide to Vice President JD Vance and brother of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, was among the speakers at a Christian nationalist conference in Texas that featured calls to repeal women's right to vote.

The three-day event, titled "Christ is King: America After Trump," took place November 12-14 at the Irving Convention Center outside Dallas.

Hosted by New Christian Right (NXR), a media operation led by Texas pastor Joel Webbon, the gathering brought together conservative political figures, Christian nationalists and online personalities to discuss the future of the right after President Donald Trump's administration.

The conference drew attention for its lineup and the views of several participants who have questioned women's constitutional right to vote. It also unfolded as divisions within the Republican Party intensified following the party's losses in the November midterm elections.