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Home > News > Kristi Noem

Bill O'Reilly Claims Markwayne Mullin is 'Worse Than Kristi Noem' in Blistering Rant as Conservative Commentator Wants Trump to Fire DHS Chief

O'Reilly is calling for Mullin to be fired following Republicans' historic midterm losses.
Source: BILL O'REILLY/YOUTUBE; THE WHITE HOUSE/YOUTUBE

O'Reilly is calling for Mullin to be fired following Republicans' historic midterm losses.

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Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

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Bill O'Reilly has called for Donald Trump to fire Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin following Republicans' midterm losses, RadarOnline.com can report.

"This Markwayne Mullin guy couldn't have been worse. He's worse than Noem... You know, when people are getting beat up in the streets by federal agents, you need to say why, okay? That's not hard!" the conservative commentator declared, referring to ex-DHS chief Kristi Noem, in a recent episode of his No Spin News.

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Bill O'Reilly Slams DHS Secretary

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ICE recently arrested a U.S. citizen.
Source: BILL O'REILLY/YOUTUBE

O'Reilly branded Mullin 'arrogant' in a blistering rant.

O'Reilly said Mullin is "arrogant as h-ll" and claimed that if he were in Trump's position, the DHS secretary would be "in the Bahamas" – seemingly implying he'd be fired.

This isn't the first time the No Spin News host has criticized Markwayne. As Radar previously reported, on October 17, an ICE agent detained Ricardo Gonzalez.

During the violent confrontation, the officer reportedly hit Gonzalez with his unmarked car, tased him twice, and pinned him to the ground before arresting him. Gonzalez ended up with a broken arm and was taken to a medical center for treatment.

"Unfortunately, the Department of Homeland Security doesn't say anything. And this is what's wrong with Markwayne Mullin," O'Reilly said at the time, adding that Border Czar Tom Homan was a "good man."

"This should have been out. Is he a U.S. citizen or not? What did he do to be confronted by ICE agents? You don't just sit on it, Markwayne.’’

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ICE Arrest Sets Off Bill O'Reilly

Photo of Markwayne Mullin
Source: MEGA

He previously called out the DHS over Ricardo Gonzalez's arrest.

A video taken of Gonzalez's arrest quickly circulated online, and many Americans demanded answers from ICE.

In the video, the 40-year-old is seen pinned on the ground, being handcuffed by multiple officers. He is yelling, "You hit me! You hit me with your car! I'm a U.S. citizen!"

Congressman Robert Garcia also denounced the arrest and affirmed Gonzalez is a "U.S. citizen."

"This hurts your organization, the federal government, the Trump administration, and every American's confidence," O'Reilly said, addressing Mullin.

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Trump Shifts Tone on Immigration Policy

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump changed his tone on immigration crackdowns.

Following Republicans' midterm losses, Trump, to the surprise of many, shared a similar sentiment.

"I think it was too tough," the president said regarding immigration enforcement in his first interview since the midterms.

The 80-year-old shared he'd "love to do something on immigration" with Democrats, who will dominate the House and Senate come 2027.

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Trump's Past Statements Show Stark Contrast

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Photo of Donald Trump, Markwayne Mullin
Source: MEGA

Trump once claimed ICE hasn't gone 'far enough.'

This admission runs opposite to Trump's past statements on immigration. Before the midterms, Trump had repeatedly made clear his support for deportations.

It was only last year the president alleged ICE hasn't gone "far enough" in their crackdowns.

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