Bill O'Reilly Claims Markwayne Mullin is 'Worse Than Kristi Noem' in Blistering Rant as Conservative Commentator Wants Trump to Fire DHS Chief

O'Reilly said Mullin is "arrogant as h-ll" and claimed that if he were in Trump's position, the DHS secretary would be "in the Bahamas" – seemingly implying he'd be fired.

This isn't the first time the No Spin News host has criticized Markwayne. As Radar previously reported, on October 17, an ICE agent detained Ricardo Gonzalez.

During the violent confrontation, the officer reportedly hit Gonzalez with his unmarked car, tased him twice, and pinned him to the ground before arresting him. Gonzalez ended up with a broken arm and was taken to a medical center for treatment.

"Unfortunately, the Department of Homeland Security doesn't say anything. And this is what's wrong with Markwayne Mullin," O'Reilly said at the time, adding that Border Czar Tom Homan was a "good man."

"This should have been out. Is he a U.S. citizen or not? What did he do to be confronted by ICE agents? You don't just sit on it, Markwayne.’’