EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Agents Accused of Brutalizing Nurse in Shocking Arrest — as $550K Federal Lawsuit Exposes Alleged Injuries

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Minnesota, details a January 29 encounter in St. Peter during the Trump administration's controversial Operation Metro Surge immigration crackdown. Martens, 47, claims she was monitoring immigration enforcement activity when three unmarked federal vehicles began following her.

According to the complaint, agents eventually surrounded her car, blocking her escape before approaching with their weapons drawn. The lawsuit alleges three agents exited a red Mazda and pointed guns at Martens, while another armed officer approached from a separate vehicle.

Martens claims the agents failed to identify themselves as law enforcement officers and repeatedly demanded she exit her vehicle. One agent allegedly called her a "b---," while another shouted, "get out of the f---- car."