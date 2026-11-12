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EXCLUSIVE: Trump's ICE Agents Accused of Brutalizing Nurse in Shocking Arrest — as $550K Federal Lawsuit Exposes Alleged Injuries

President Donald Trump,ICE Agents
Source: MEGA

A Minnesota nurse has sued the federal government for $550,000 over an alleged violent arrest by ICE agents.

Nov. 11 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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A Minnesota nurse is demanding $550,000 from the federal government after accusing President Donald Trump's immigration agents of violently dragging her from her vehicle at gunpoint, leaving her with serious injuries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, registered nurse Jamie Martens filed a 24-page federal lawsuit on November 9, alleging immigration officers assaulted her, unlawfully arrested her, and caused lasting physical and psychological trauma during a shocking January confrontation.

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Nurse Claims Armed Agents Surrounded Her Vehicle

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Donald Trump, ICE Agents
Source: MEGA

A Minnesota nurse claims federal immigration agents surrounded her vehicle at gunpoint.

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The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for Minnesota, details a January 29 encounter in St. Peter during the Trump administration's controversial Operation Metro Surge immigration crackdown. Martens, 47, claims she was monitoring immigration enforcement activity when three unmarked federal vehicles began following her.

According to the complaint, agents eventually surrounded her car, blocking her escape before approaching with their weapons drawn. The lawsuit alleges three agents exited a red Mazda and pointed guns at Martens, while another armed officer approached from a separate vehicle.

Martens claims the agents failed to identify themselves as law enforcement officers and repeatedly demanded she exit her vehicle. One agent allegedly called her a "b---," while another shouted, "get out of the f---- car."

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Alleged Violent Arrest Left Nurse With Spinal Injury

Officers detaining individuals near vehicles
Source: MEGA

Jamie Martens alleges federal agents forcibly removed her from her vehicle.

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The confrontation allegedly escalated when officers opened Martens' car door, unbuckled her seat belt, and forcibly pulled her from the vehicle.

Court documents claim agents dragged her across the pavement before one officer knelt on her lower back. Martens alleges the encounter aggravated preexisting hip injuries and caused a posterior annular tear at her L4 spinal disc.

The complaint states she now requires radiofrequency ablation treatments approximately four times annually to manage chronic pain and may eventually need surgery. Photographs included in the filing show armed agents surrounding vehicles and an injury to Martens' hand.

Her attorneys accuse federal officers of excessive force, assault, battery, false arrest, and negligent supervision.

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Nurse Claims She Was Released Without Charges

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's immigration crackdown faces scrutiny as Martens alleges she was detained.

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Following the confrontation, Martens alleges agents handcuffed her and transported her toward the Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul.

However, the lawsuit claims officers reversed course and returned her to St. Peter after local Police Chief Matt Grochow intervened. Martens was ultimately released without criminal charges, according to the complaint.

The filing also alleges she developed post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping following the incident. Her attorneys dispute a Department of Homeland Security statement accusing Martens of reckless driving and attempting to ram federal agents.

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$550K Lawsuit Targets Federal Government

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The federal lawsuit seeks $550,000 in damages over alleged misconduct by immigration agents.

Martens is suing the United States under the Federal Tort Claims Act, seeking $550,000 in compensatory damages. The complaint alleges federal authorities violated agency policies governing vehicle pursuits, arrests, and the use of force.

Her attorneys claim she previously submitted administrative complaints to federal agencies but received no final decision within six months. The lawsuit seeks to hold the government financially accountable for the alleged misconduct.

The allegations have not been established in court, and the complaint represents Martens' account of the confrontation.

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