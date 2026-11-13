Sofia Franklyn Accuses Alex Cooper of Staging Paparazzi Photos to 'Trap' Ex-Mets Star Boyfriend Noah Syndergaard

In her new memoir, Daddy Issues, the internet personality opens up about their friendship and eventual falling out. She also shares new details about Cooper's previous on-again, off-again relationship with Noah Syndergaard, which ended for good in 2020.

Sofia Franklyn appeared to accuse her former podcast co-host, Alex Cooper, of staging paparazzi photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sofia Franklyn claims Alex Cooper once asked her to secrety photograph her with Noah Syndergaard.

According to Franklyn, Cooper asked her to snap some secret photos of her and the athlete while they were at a restaurant together.

Franklyn claimed that the conversation took place while Cooper was getting ready for the date.

“He’s just such a sh-t, and I want to have them in case I need to send them to his mom,” Cooper allegedly told her.

Ultimately, Franklyn went through with it, first developing an elaborate game plan for capturing the winning shot.

"I snap the picture, and my flash goes off," she recalls in her book. "Before I'm able to see if it caught Noah's attention, the bartender is already forcing me out, walking me to the exit door myself."