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Sofia Franklyn Accuses Alex Cooper of Staging Paparazzi Photos to 'Trap' Ex-Mets Star Boyfriend Noah Syndergaard

Split image of Sofia Franklyn, Alex Cooper, and Noah Syndergaard
Source: MEGA

In her new memoir, Sofia Franklyn claims Alex Cooper once asked her to secretly photograph her with Noah Syndergaard.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

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Sofia Franklyn appeared to accuse her former podcast co-host, Alex Cooper, of staging paparazzi photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her new memoir, Daddy Issues, the internet personality opens up about their friendship and eventual falling out. She also shares new details about Cooper's previous on-again, off-again relationship with Noah Syndergaard, which ended for good in 2020.

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Sofia Franklyn Claims Alex Cooper Requested Secret Photos

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Image of Sofia Franklyn claims Alex Cooper once asked her to secrety photograph her with Noah Syndergaard.
Source: MEGA

Sofia Franklyn claims Alex Cooper once asked her to secrety photograph her with Noah Syndergaard.

According to Franklyn, Cooper asked her to snap some secret photos of her and the athlete while they were at a restaurant together.

Franklyn claimed that the conversation took place while Cooper was getting ready for the date.

“He’s just such a sh-t, and I want to have them in case I need to send them to his mom,” Cooper allegedly told her.

Ultimately, Franklyn went through with it, first developing an elaborate game plan for capturing the winning shot.

"I snap the picture, and my flash goes off," she recalls in her book. "Before I'm able to see if it caught Noah's attention, the bartender is already forcing me out, walking me to the exit door myself."

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Sofia Franklyn Hints Alex Cooper Leaked Noah Syndergaard Photo

The photo swiftly leaked to the media.
Source: MEGA

The photo swiftly leaked to the media.

Franklyn sent the photos to Cooper, and to her surprise, one of them quickly ended up on the sports gossip site Busted Coverage.

"Alex sends me a screenshot of the article, texting HAHAHA. NO F-CKING WAY HOW. I reply worried she might think I leaked it. Who has access to this photo besides me and her," she writes, appearing to imply that Cooper may have been the leaker.

This is far from all Franklyn spilled in her memoir, however.

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Sofia Franklyn Thought Alex Cooper & Dave Portnoy Hooked Up

Sofia Franklyn writes about suspecting Alex Cooper and Dave Portnoy had hooked up in her memoir.
Source: MEGA

Sofia Franklyn writes about suspecting Alex Cooper and Dave Portnoy had hooked up in her memoir.

The 34-year-old also reflects on the first time she ever visited Dave Portnoy's apartment with Cooper, theorizing they slept together previously.

“I expect Alex to make a joke about (his apartment), but she’s uncharacteristically awkward and doesn’t say a thing. Something gives me the vibe she’s been here before," Franklyn explains.

“‘Jesus Christ, did they f-ck or something?,”’ she continues. “Ascending to Dave’s rooftop, he makes a comment to Alex like she knows her way around, confirming my suspicion.”

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Dave Portnoy has denied hooking up with Alex Cooper.
Source: MEGA

Dave Portnoy has denied hooking up with Alex Cooper.

Portnoy addressed this speculation during an appearance on The Toast podcast on Wednesday, November 11.

“No,” he stated bluntly. “We don’t even like each other.”

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