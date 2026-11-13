EXCLUSIVE: Ex-FBI Supervisor's 'Epstein Island' Fantasy Exposed — as DOJ Seeks Nearly 22-Year Prison Sentence in Child Abuse Images Case
Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
A former FBI supervisor's secret life has been exposed in explosive federal court documents, revealing disturbing fantasies about sexually abusing children – including a chilling reference to Jeffrey Epstein's notorious private island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal prosecutors are demanding nearly 22 years behind bars for Cary Andre Rue, a longtime FBI employee who pleaded guilty to two offenses involving child sexual abuse material.
FBI Supervisor's Double Life
In a November 10 sentencing memorandum filed in Virginia federal court, prosecutors detailed Rue's alleged double life as a married father and respected government employee who secretly exchanged disturbing messages and illegal material through encrypted online platforms.
The most shocking revelation emerged from a March 3, 2026, conversation on the messaging application Session. "I want an epstein island But id go younger," Rue allegedly wrote.
The statement referenced the late convicted s-x offender, whose private Caribbean island became infamous amid allegations of sexual exploitation and trafficking. The filing does not establish any personal connection between Rue and Epstein.
Rue spent approximately 15 years working for the FBI, where he supervised employees in the agency's Operational Microbiology Program. But prosecutors claim he secretly participated in online communities dedicated to exchanging child sexual abuse material and discussing violent sexual fantasies.
Dark Secrets Exposed
Investigators allegedly discovered thousands of disturbing images and videos on Rue's cellphone, including material depicting infants and other young children.
Federal authorities began investigating after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received reports in September 2025 involving material uploaded to Rue's Google Drive account.
On April 8, 2026, investigators searched his Virginia residence and seized his phone at a training facility on Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Chilling Schoolgirl Allegations
The government's filing also alleges Rue photographed young girls walking to school while sitting inside an FBI-issued vehicle shortly before his arrest.
Prosecutors further described messages in which Rue allegedly discussed kidnapping and sexually assaulting minors, including a teenage girl connected to his family.
Other conversations allegedly involved individuals claiming to be underage, although the filing does not establish that every participant was actually a minor. The disturbing exchanges occurred across encrypted platforms including Telegram and Session, where prosecutors say Rue distributed illegal material and encouraged others to share additional content.
DOJ Seeks 22 Years
Rue pleaded guilty on August 4 to advertising and possessing child sexual abuse material following a six-count federal indictment. Prosecutors are now seeking a 262-month prison sentence – equivalent to 21 years and 10 months – followed by lifetime supervised release.
The recommended sentencing guidelines range is 210 to 262 months, with prosecutors urging the judge to impose the maximum within that range. In their memorandum, prosecutors described Rue's conduct as "abhorrent" and argued that his government position and knowledge of criminal investigations made his actions particularly troubling. Rue has remained in federal custody since his arrest in May.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 17 in the Eastern District of Virginia, where a federal judge will determine his punishment.