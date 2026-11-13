EXCLUSIVE: Ex-FBI Supervisor's 'Epstein Island' Fantasy Exposed — as DOJ Seeks Nearly 22-Year Prison Sentence in Child Abuse Images Case

In a November 10 sentencing memorandum filed in Virginia federal court, prosecutors detailed Rue's alleged double life as a married father and respected government employee who secretly exchanged disturbing messages and illegal material through encrypted online platforms.

The most shocking revelation emerged from a March 3, 2026, conversation on the messaging application Session. "I want an epstein island But id go younger," Rue allegedly wrote.

The statement referenced the late convicted s-x offender, whose private Caribbean island became infamous amid allegations of sexual exploitation and trafficking. The filing does not establish any personal connection between Rue and Epstein.

Rue spent approximately 15 years working for the FBI, where he supervised employees in the agency's Operational Microbiology Program. But prosecutors claim he secretly participated in online communities dedicated to exchanging child sexual abuse material and discussing violent sexual fantasies.