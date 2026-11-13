Trump Is 'Scared': Top Democrat Makes Bold Claim About Prez as White House Warns Rival Party of Possible Investigations

White House counsel Will Scharf sent Garcia a three-page letter dated November 9 accusing Democrats of intending "to harass and aggrandize, rather than to advance any legitimate legislative end."

Scharf warned that certain congressional activities, including threatening executive officials, using proceedings to intimidate, or issuing unlawful subpoenas, could warrant criminal investigation.

The letter followed comments by Attorney General Todd Blanche criticizing lawmakers for threatening the administration.

Garcia’s office said it had not received it before the White House made it public.