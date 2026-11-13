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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Is 'Scared': Top Democrat Makes Bold Claim About Prez as White House Warns Rival Party of Possible Investigations

Photo of Donald Trump, Robert Garcia
Source: MEGA

White House counsel Will Scharf warned incoming Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia that aggressive investigations could cross into criminal conduct.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

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Incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia said a White House letter warning that aggressive Democratic investigations could cross into criminal behavior will not deter him, accusing the administration of appearing "clearly scared and nervous," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Both Democrats and Republicans are taking an increasingly confrontational approach post-midterm, with Democrats preparing investigations into the Trump administration while the White House preemptively warns that those inquiries could amount to harassment or criminal conduct.

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White House Warning

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House is fighting back against what it calls 'harassment' from Democrats wanting to investigate criminal activities.

White House counsel Will Scharf sent Garcia a three-page letter dated November 9 accusing Democrats of intending "to harass and aggrandize, rather than to advance any legitimate legislative end."

Scharf warned that certain congressional activities, including threatening executive officials, using proceedings to intimidate, or issuing unlawful subpoenas, could warrant criminal investigation.

The letter followed comments by Attorney General Todd Blanche criticizing lawmakers for threatening the administration.

Garcia’s office said it had not received it before the White House made it public.

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Rep. Robert Garcia: 'White House is Clearly Scared and Nervous'

Photo of Donald Trump, Robert Garcia
Source: MEGA; @ ROBERT GARCIA/IG

Robert Garcia called the letter 'embarrassing' and said it only emboldened Democrats.

Garcia dismissed the warning as lacking legal basis.

"I did expect a really aggressive posture from them. I'm not surprised,” he said. "It's just kind of embarrassing for them to put something out with no actual legal basis… If anything, it just continues to embolden us to do the right thing."

He added that the letter "shows that the White House is clearly scared and nervous" and vowed, "We're going to move forward. Our investigations are active."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said a Democratic Congress would serve as "a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch in the face of unprecedented corruption" and told the administration to "consult the Constitution."

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Further Examination of the Epstein Case, Trump's Family

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Garcia plans to focus on Trump family corruption, and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Garcia has identified four main areas for the Oversight Committee once Democrats take control in January: potential corruption involving President Donald Trump and his family; corporate wrongdoing; further examination of the Jeffrey Epstein case; and alleged abuses within the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

He said the work is already underway.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Legal experts have questioned the letter’s foundation.

Legal experts questioned the letter’s foundation.

NYU law professor Peter M. Shane told a publication, "Our Constitution protects legislators from the threat of criminal prosecution while performing official duties as an essential bulwark to repel executive overreach and defend checks and balances… Congressional oversight and the issuance of subpoenas by definition cannot be the focus of legitimate criminal prosecution.”

The Speech or Debate Clause shields lawmakers engaged in legislative acts.

The confrontation echoes Trump’s first term, when his administration resisted Democratic subpoenas after 2019, and follows broader administration efforts to scrutinize officials who previously investigated the president.

Incoming Judiciary Chairman Jamie Raskin said he had not received a similar warning.

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