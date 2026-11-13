Whoopi Goldberg Recalls How Patrick Swayze Stood Up for Her Before She Was Hired for Oscar-Winning 'Ghost' Role

Directed by Jerry Zucker, Ghost follows the tragic romance of Sam (Swayze) and his girlfriend Molly (Demi Moore), who is left grieving his death after his murder. He returns from the grave as a supernatural entity who tries to warn her that she may be in danger.

Goldberg played an eccentric psychic named Oda Mae.

The film was nominated for five Academy Awards and won two Oscars that year, but Swayze almost refused to be involved.

He reportedly caught wind that execs were not interested in hiring Goldberg for the role and told them: "If you’re not going to hire her, I am not going to be in this film."