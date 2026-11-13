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'I Hate Her Guts': Dave Portnoy Unleashes Brutal Tirade Against Sofia Franklyn — as Barstool Founder Accuses Her of Orchestrating Misconduct Allegations Against Him

Split image of Sofia Franklyn and Dave Portnoy
Source: MEGA; @STOOLPRESIDENTE/INSTAGRAM

Dave Portnoy opened up about his falling out with Sofia Franklyn.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

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Dave Portnoy has unleashed a shocking tirade against Sofia Franklyn, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Barstool Sports founder appeared on The Toast podcast on Wednesday, November 11, where he made his feelings known. According to him, he harbors some serious animosity toward the internet personality, and it all goes back to a Business Insider report.

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Dave Portnoy Has 'No Relationship' With Sofia Franklyn

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Image of During a recent podcast appearance, Dave Portnoy delivered an update on his relationship with Sofia Franklyn.
Source: @SOFIAFRANKLYN/INSTAGRAM

During a recent podcast appearance, Dave Portnoy delivered an update on his relationship with Sofia Franklyn.

In 2021, the outlet published a controversial exposé involving multiple women who accused Portnoy of committing violent sexual acts and occasionally filming them.

Portnoy denied the allegations and sued Business Insider for defamation. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

"I have no relationship with Sofia," Portnoy said. "None. I hate her guts."

He continued, "She connected a girl who accused me of sexual assault in Business Insider, which was a total lie and made up."

One of the podcast hosts, Claudia Oshry, pointed out that Franklyn wrote about the situation in her new memoir, Daddy Issues. Claudia then asked whether or not Portnoy knew she shared messages she'd received about him.

"Yeah, 100%," he revealed. "I've known that."

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Dave Portnoy Blames Sofia Franklyn For Exposé

Image of Dave Portnoy claims Sofia Franklyn was involved in a controversial exposé about him published in 2021.
Source: DAVID PORTNOY/FACEBOOK

Portnoy claims Franklyn was involved in a controversial exposé about him published in 2021.

"She said, when she was like at war with you, people reached out to her," the other host, Jackie Oshry, noted. "When Business Insider reached out to her, she directed them that way.”

Portnoy claims he knew about all of this as it was unfolding.

"Yeah, so I mean, when she was mad, she was, for like a week or two straight, on her Instagram story was basically saying, 'If you have any dirt on Dave Portnoy, contact me,'" he explained, adding that Franklyn deleted the posts shortly after they were shared.

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Dave Portnoy Accuses Sofia Franklyn of Digging Up 'Dirt'

Image of Dave Portnoy claims Sofia Franklyn told people to reach out to her if they had any 'dirt' on him.
Source: DAVID PORTNOY/FACEBOOK

Portnoy claims Franklyn told people to reach out to her if they had any 'dirt' on him.

He went on to admit that one woman he had an intimate relationship with later dated Alex Cooper's childhood friend. On a podcast, that woman shared that Franklyn helped her go to Business Insider with her allegations.

"I know that's the star," Portnoy said. "Well, that’s also the star person in the story. Like, it came from Sofia Franklyn."

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'I Hate Sofia Franklyn'

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Image of Dave Portnoy says he 'hates' Sofia Franklyn.
Source: @SOFIAFRANKLYN/INSTAGRAM

Portnoy says he 'hates' Franklyn.

"There’s no backstory to ‘Hey, it's somebody who hated your guts who made up a story,'" he added. "The girl, by the way, they use is like, on record as saying she's a pathological liar, and, like, it’s all lies."

"So yeah, I hate Sofia Franklyn," the 49-year-old concluded.

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