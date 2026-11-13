'I Hate Her Guts': Dave Portnoy Unleashes Brutal Tirade Against Sofia Franklyn — as Barstool Founder Accuses Her of Orchestrating Misconduct Allegations Against Him

In 2021, the outlet published a controversial exposé involving multiple women who accused Portnoy of committing violent sexual acts and occasionally filming them.

Portnoy denied the allegations and sued Business Insider for defamation. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

"I have no relationship with Sofia," Portnoy said. "None. I hate her guts."

He continued, "She connected a girl who accused me of sexual assault in Business Insider, which was a total lie and made up."

One of the podcast hosts, Claudia Oshry, pointed out that Franklyn wrote about the situation in her new memoir, Daddy Issues. Claudia then asked whether or not Portnoy knew she shared messages she'd received about him.

"Yeah, 100%," he revealed. "I've known that."