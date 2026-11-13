Melania Trump Faces Backlash for 'Barely Looking Up' at Crowd During Prepared Speech: 'I Feel So Embarrassed for Her'

Frequent Trump family critic Aaron Rupar took Melania to task on X, posting a clip of her address and snarking, "Melania can barely be bothered to look up from her prepared task as she reads a speech."

One user scoffed in the comments, "Of course the vacant-eyed, botoxed Barbie can't be asked to read her own script with any conviction. It's almost impressive how she manages to exude even less warmth and charisma than a cardboard cutout."

"Because literally everything has to be written for her. It's not as if what she's saying is coming from the heart. She doesn't even understand half of what she is reading," a second person responded to Rupar's post.

"Melania reading that speech like terms & conditions. Can't even look up, eyes glued to paper like 'let me finish and go home.' Zero energy, zero eye contact," a third user sneered.

A fourth person had issues with the Slovenian native's heavy accent, huffing in the comments, "I feel so embarrassed for her. So much money and so much free time, and yet she keeps failing basic elocution courses. Einstein visa my a--!"