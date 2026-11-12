Trump's Former Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany Urges Prez to Work With Democrats After the GOP 'Failed at Their Job'

Appearing on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, McEnany blamed Republican lawmakers for failing to use their congressional majorities effectively, arguing that Democrats would now have an opportunity to investigate the administration over the next two years.

"Republicans failed at their job," McEnany said.

She also questioned whether Democrats intended to follow through on their campaign promises to address affordability, suggesting their attention had shifted toward investigating the president and his associates.

McEnany said Democrats had spent two years emphasizing the cost of living but were now focused on "investigations and subpoenas."