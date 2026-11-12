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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Former Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany Urges Prez to Work With Democrats After the GOP 'Failed at Their Job'

Split image of Kayleigh McEnany and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kayleigh McEnany urged Trump to work with Democrats following the nightmare midterms.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

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Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has urged President Donald Trump to offer Democrats an opportunity to negotiate bipartisan legislation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The comments came as she also criticized Republicans for failing to advance Trump's agenda before losing control of Congress in last week's midterm elections.

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Kayleigh McEnany Criticizes Republicans

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Picture of Kayleigh McEnany
Source: MEGA

McEnany believes that Republicans have 'failed' at their job.

Appearing on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, McEnany blamed Republican lawmakers for failing to use their congressional majorities effectively, arguing that Democrats would now have an opportunity to investigate the administration over the next two years.

"Republicans failed at their job," McEnany said.

She also questioned whether Democrats intended to follow through on their campaign promises to address affordability, suggesting their attention had shifted toward investigating the president and his associates.

McEnany said Democrats had spent two years emphasizing the cost of living but were now focused on "investigations and subpoenas."

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Three Areas For Cooperation

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

McEnany singled out three issues for Trump to work with Democrats on.

McEnany encouraged Trump to challenge Democrats to negotiate legislation addressing three economic issues, including credit card interest rates, Social Security taxes and prescription drug costs.

"Let's cap credit card interest rates," she suggested, identifying Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as a potential supporter of the proposal.

McEnany also recommended eliminating federal income taxes on Social Security benefits and codifying the administration's most-favored-nation prescription drug pricing policies, which seek to link certain U.S. drug prices to lower prices in other countries.

The former press secretary argued that advancing those proposals would allow Trump to establish his legislative priorities before Democrats assume control of congressional committees in January.

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Democrats Might Negotiate

Picture of Abdul El-Sayed
Source: MEGA

Abdul El-Sayed (above) and Hakeem Jeffries both expressed a willingness to cooperate with Republicans.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries addressed potential cooperation on Sunday on ABC's This Week.

"We certainly need to provide credit card relief to the American people," Jeffries said, adding that Democrats were interested in addressing health care expenses and other household costs.

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed also expressed willingness to negotiate with Trump during a Tuesday, November 10, CNN interview, suggesting he would support naming Medicare-for-all legislation after the president if it helped secure universal coverage.

"I don't care what it's called. I want people to have health care in this country," El-Sayed said.

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Congressional Investigations

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Picture of Robert Garcia
Source: MEGA

Rep. Robert Garcia has already set his sight on investigations.

Incoming Democratic committee leaders have identified immigration enforcement, administration spending and potential conflicts of interest as subjects for congressional scrutiny.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the incoming chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has identified those issues among his investigative priorities.

Rather than allowing those investigations to dominate the next two years, McEnany argued that Trump should introduce his legislative proposals before Democrats take office and challenge lawmakers to respond publicly.

"Welcome them to the table and see if they take the opportunity. I bet they do not," McEnany said.

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