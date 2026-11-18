JD Vance Called Out by Critics for 'Tone Deaf' Jab at Democrats in Response to Lack of FAA Funding: 'Zero Credibility'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
JD Vance decision to blame Democrats' "ridiculous obsession with men in women's sports" for delaying aviation infrastructure upgrades after a nationwide flight stoppage disrupted more than 1.5 million passengers has been mocked by critics, RadarOnline.com can report.
The vice president’s remark even drew sharp pushback from Fox News host Laura Ingraham during an interview.
The Flight Stoppage
On November 13, a roughly four-hour nationwide disruption affected about 11,000 flights and left passengers stranded.
The problems were linked to the transition from aging copper telecommunications lines to fiber-optic cable supporting air traffic control communications.
The episode renewed scrutiny of the Federal Aviation Administration's outdated infrastructure and the pace of modernization efforts.
JD Vance Blames Democrats Again
Appearing on Ingraham’s program on November 15, Vance acknowledged temporary repairs were underway but said a full rebuild required more money from Congress.
"A lot of the stuff that needed to get fixed, we have been working on, and we have been patching that stuff, Laura. But in terms of rebuilding the infrastructure using 21st-century technology, that is something that Congress needs to reinvest, give us the resources to do, and we will absolutely get it done," he said.
The 42-year-old then added, "We could absolutely do this with Democrats in the new Congress if they set to side the ridiculous obsession with men in women's sports and did what they said they would do, which was focus on affordability and focus on rebuilding our infrastructure."
Ingraham challenged the funding explanation by noting Republicans had controlled the White House and Congress for the previous two years.
Critics Go Off on JD Vance: 'Tone Deaf'
Critics on X mocked the transgender-athletes link.
Jemele Hill wrote that consultants telling Vance to connect every issue to trans people were "just stealing money" and that "the only person who is obsessed with this issue is JD Vance."
Other social media users called the comments "pathetic," "tone-deaf," and a "distraction," with one commentator saying, "One party is focused on pronouns and gender, and it's not the Democrats.”
"Zero-credibility," another noted.
Incoming Rep. Fred Wellman asked, "What is this idiot talking about?"
Trump Admin Is Blaming Biden For Flight Delays In 2026
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy separately called for more than $50billion to upgrade FAA systems and blamed the Biden administration for focusing on terminology – such as replacing "cockpit" with "flightdeck," rather than functionality.
Congress had already allocated $2 billion for air traffic modernization under Biden's infrastructure law and another $12.5billion through Trump’s 2025 legislation.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the administration had spent only about one-third of the $12.5billion, "It's really rich to hear the secretary pointing the finger at Congress when Congress has given the administration what they asked for. If they need more, they should come up and justify it."