Appearing on Ingraham’s program on November 15, Vance acknowledged temporary repairs were underway but said a full rebuild required more money from Congress.

"A lot of the stuff that needed to get fixed, we have been working on, and we have been patching that stuff, Laura. But in terms of rebuilding the infrastructure using 21st-century technology, that is something that Congress needs to reinvest, give us the resources to do, and we will absolutely get it done," he said.

The 42-year-old then added, "We could absolutely do this with Democrats in the new Congress if they set to side the ridiculous obsession with men in women's sports and did what they said they would do, which was focus on affordability and focus on rebuilding our infrastructure."

Ingraham challenged the funding explanation by noting Republicans had controlled the White House and Congress for the previous two years.