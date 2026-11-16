Lindsay Clancy Set to Face Retrial in 2027 for Allegedly Killing Her Three Children After First Trial Ended With Deadlocked Jury
Nov. 16 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy will be retried for the murder of her three young children next March, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Massachusetts mother's first court case ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked following nearly a week of deliberations.
Lindsay Clancy Will Be Back in Court in March 2027
Clancy was back in court on Monday morning, Nov. 19, when Judge William Sullivan, after much deliberation, set her retrial for March 29, 2027.
A pretrial hearing will be held Feb. 18 to discuss the logistics of the retrial.
Like almost every other part of the 36-year-old's trial and its aftermath, Monday's court sessions turned contentious at times as well, as the two sides bickered over nailing down a specific date.
Judge Sullivan initially suggested April 5, saying they had discussed a March date at the last hearing. But prosecutors said their first availability would not come until May, due to multiple other cases they are working on.
Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, inferred he was fine with waiting for late April to start the retrial.
After more heated back-and-forth, Sullivan returned to his March proposal, settling on March 29, over the prosecution's objection.
A Contentious Courtroom Process Comes to a Close
Setting a trial date ends a grueling and, at times, intense court hearing process. At a final hearing last week, Reddington tried to persuade the judge to dismiss the murder charges completely following the jury's deadlock decision.
"The Court understands the frustration of the defendant and the jurors that despite the utmost diligence, the jury ultimately was unable to reach a verdict in this emotionally grueling and complicated case," Sullivan wrote in his 17-page opinion. "While a party may desire a procedure that increases the odds of receiving a favorable outcome to the case, the Court's primary concern must be protecting the fairness of the proceedings and avoiding the possibility of a coerced verdict."
As for the much-debated lone juror, Sullivan rejected a series of requests from Clancy's team to access records related to his jury selection and deliberations as well as the holdout's phone records.
"Because Clancy has failed to demonstrate that the requested evidence is relevant and material to her defense at any retrial of the murder indictments, the Court declines to exercise its discretion to order production. Nor can the Court perceive any valid justification for examining Juror Doe under oath at this point in the proceedings," he concluded.
Questions Remain for Lone Holdout Juror and His Reasoning
Reddington was adamant that the juror, publicly identified as Michael Desronvil, had been dishonest during jury selection by failing to tell the court that he had been arrested on domestic violence charges in 2021.
Those charges were later dismissed, and Desronvil's attorney, Heather O'Connor, countered that he had checked the box on his juror questionnaire to indicate past involvement with the legal system.
She blamed Reddington for not following up on his disclosure and defended her client, contesting that Reddington is simply upset that Desronvil "did not vote the way the defense needed."
Lindsay Clancy Blames Mental Health and Medications
As Radar reported, Clancy confessed to strangling her three children in the basement of her Duxbury, Mass. home on Jan. 24, 2023.
However, her attorneys argue she was suffering from postpartum psychosis due to an overabundance of medication and was not guilty by reason of insanity.
Eleven jurors apparently agreed with that argument and were set to rule that way, but one lone juror was adamant that she knew what she was doing when she killed Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months and would not budge that she was guilty.
After the murders, Clancy attempted to take her own life and was left partially paralyzed.