Lindsay Clancy Set to Face Retrial in 2027 for Allegedly Killing Her Three Children After First Trial Ended With Deadlocked Jury

Clancy was back in court on Monday morning, Nov. 19, when Judge William Sullivan, after much deliberation, set her retrial for March 29, 2027.

A pretrial hearing will be held Feb. 18 to discuss the logistics of the retrial.

Like almost every other part of the 36-year-old's trial and its aftermath, Monday's court sessions turned contentious at times as well, as the two sides bickered over nailing down a specific date.

Judge Sullivan initially suggested April 5, saying they had discussed a March date at the last hearing. But prosecutors said their first availability would not come until May, due to multiple other cases they are working on.

Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, inferred he was fine with waiting for late April to start the retrial.

After more heated back-and-forth, Sullivan returned to his March proposal, settling on March 29, over the prosecution's objection.