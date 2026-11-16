"I travel every week. This, for me, is essential," she began. "And they come out, and, girl, the microphones didn’t work."

"They are just standing there like doofuses [with] everybody, all of these cameras, and I am thinking to myself, 'OK, you have one job," Navarro continued. "You need to calm down the American people and inform us as to what's going on. And you can’t even get the microphones to work.’"

"Is there anything more symbolic, more symptomatic of the sheer incompetence of these cabinet secretaries than Sean Duffy?" she asked. "And then when they do get the microphones to work, they go up there, and they start telling you that Donald Trump is the best leader ever, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Can you quit the idolatry for at least one day and focus on how to get these things working?'”