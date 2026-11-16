The View's Ana Navarro Slams Markwayne Mullin and Sean Duffy as 'Doofuses' After FAA Shutdown: 'You Have One Job'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro has a lot to say about the Federal Aviation Administration's recent decision to issue a rare nationwide ground stop, RadarOnline.com can report.
During an episode of The View on Monday, November 16, the TV personality set her sights on both Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin, calling out their press conference on the matter.
Ana Navarro Calls Out Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mulllin
"I travel every week. This, for me, is essential," she began. "And they come out, and, girl, the microphones didn’t work."
"They are just standing there like doofuses [with] everybody, all of these cameras, and I am thinking to myself, 'OK, you have one job," Navarro continued. "You need to calm down the American people and inform us as to what's going on. And you can’t even get the microphones to work.’"
"Is there anything more symbolic, more symptomatic of the sheer incompetence of these cabinet secretaries than Sean Duffy?" she asked. "And then when they do get the microphones to work, they go up there, and they start telling you that Donald Trump is the best leader ever, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Can you quit the idolatry for at least one day and focus on how to get these things working?'”
Ana Navarro Laments 'Worst Case Ever'
“You have a president who was on The Apprentice, you have a secretary of transportation who was on The Real World, you have a secretary of education who ran World Wrestling Entertainment," she concluded. "You've got a TV doctor, Mehmet Oz. This is like the worst cast ever."
Navarro wasn't the only host who shared her hot take on the nationwide groundstop, either.
Whoopi Goldberg also revealed her thoughts on the matter and listed some of the ways that Trump and Duffy were to blame.
Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Trump Administration
"Well, can we just start with there was a September report from the Government Accountability Office that found the FAA’s approach prioritized speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and potential disaster disruptions," she said. "Another FAA safety review in 2023 also warned about potential air traffic disruptions from the systems, the old systems that were preserved during the critical changeover period."
"But this administration, the same administration, allowed DOGE to lay off 400 employees last year," Goldberg noted.
Sunny Hostin Cites DOGE Firings
Sara Haines then pointed out that the department was "already understaffed" when those firings took place.
Sunny Hostin added, "One hundred of those employees included maintenance mechanics, aviation safety assistants, aeronautical information specialists, legal instruments examiners, telecom specialists, and administrative support staff."
"And then over 1,300 technical and support personnel took early retirement or left the agency because of what was going on," she concluded.