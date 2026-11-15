Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for Nationwide Flight 'Disaster': 'Everything They Touched Turned Bad'

Trump, 80, took aim at the Biden administration in a series of Truth Social posts on November 15, marking his first public comments about Friday's unprecedented flight disruption.

"The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad," he wrote.

"Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began," the president added.

In another post, Trump turned his attention to the future of the country's aviation infrastructure, backing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's push for a massive funding package.

"If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently," Trump said.

"Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs," the president continued.