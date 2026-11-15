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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for Nationwide Flight 'Disaster': 'Everything They Touched Turned Bad'

split image of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for the nationwide flight shutdown after thousands of flights were canceled.

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Nov. 15 2026, Updated 3:07 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump called out Joe Biden for the nationwide aviation meltdown that left more than a million travelers stranded, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president broke his silence on the crisis by accusing his predecessor of leaving behind a deteriorating air traffic control system while calling on Congress to approve billions in funding for an overhaul.

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Donald Trump Blasts Joe Biden Over FAA 'Disaster'

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image of Donald Trump called the Biden administration an 'FAA disaster' in a Truth Social post.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the Biden administration an 'FAA disaster' in a Truth Social post.

Trump, 80, took aim at the Biden administration in a series of Truth Social posts on November 15, marking his first public comments about Friday's unprecedented flight disruption.

"The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad," he wrote.

"Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began," the president added.

In another post, Trump turned his attention to the future of the country's aviation infrastructure, backing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's push for a massive funding package.

"If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently," Trump said.

"Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs," the president continued.

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Donald Trump Dismisses Cyberattack Concerns

image of Donald Trump dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack when speaking with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack when speaking with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Before making his public statements, Trump reportedly spoke with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy about what may have caused the disruption.

According to Doocy, the president believed the problem was more likely connected to aging equipment than a cyberattack or artificial intelligence.

"He says it does not seem like this is a cyberattack or AI or anything like that," Doocy told Laura Ingraham.

"I asked him a couple different ways, and he said it doesn't seem like that, and that that is the first thing that they always look for," he added.

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Sean Duffy Wants $50 Billion for Major Overhaul

image of Sean Duffy requested $50 billion from Congress to upgrade the country's outdated aviation infrastructure.
Source: UNSPLASH

Sean Duffy requested $50 billion from Congress to upgrade the country's outdated aviation infrastructure.

Duffy echoed Trump's concerns about the outdated infrastructure, asking Congress for $50 billion to modernize the country's air traffic control network.

The request marked an increase from the $30 billion he sought in September and would come in addition to the $12.5 billion lawmakers allocated to the FAA through last year's Big Beautiful Bill.

"What he have is an incredibly old air-traffic-control system," Duffy said Friday, warning that without significant improvements, "You will have more of these" disruptions.

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Duffy Defends Trump’s Response to Nationwide FAA Flight Shutdown

CNN's Dana Bash Puts Sean Duffy on the Spot Over Trump's Silence as Nationwide Flight Chaos Leaves Travelers Stranded: 'Didn't Americans Deserve to Hear From the President?'

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Thousands of Flights Canceled Nationwide

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image of More than 1,000 aircraft were already in the air when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on November 13.
Source: UNSPLASH

More than 1,000 aircraft were already in the air when the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on November 13.

The FAA ordered a nationwide departure halt at 3:54 p.m. Friday, citing "extraordinary circumstances" and "reasons of safety."

"All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice," an air traffic control advisory read. "Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis."

More than 1,000 aircraft were already headed toward U.S. airports when the order came down, according to FlightRadar24.

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