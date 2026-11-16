Markwayne Mullin Mercilessly Mocked After Urging Reporter to Call Artificial Intelligence 'SI' During FAA Conference: 'What a Tool'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was ridiculed after correcting a reporter for calling artificial intelligence "AI," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The remark came on Friday, November 13, during a White House briefing on a nationwide flight shutdown, as Mullin insisted that the Trump administration now calls the technology "SI."
Mullin Corrects AI Terminology
Mullin was addressing reporters outside the White House as the Federal Aviation Administration investigated a communications failure that grounded flights across the United States.
During the briefing, a reporter asked whether artificial intelligence could have contributed to the outage.
"There are thoughts that, you know, this could be an AI-related error or issue," the reporter said.
"We call it SI around here, remember, SI," Mullin interrupted. "You just can't rule out anything at this point. We're going through that process, and we're going to find out what happened," he continued.
Mullin's Correction Mocked On Social Media
On social media, critics questioned why Mullin prioritized correcting a reporter's terminology during a nationwide problem.
MeidasTouch criticized the interruption in a post, "There is a national emergency. Nobody has time for this...."
Political commentator Richard Hanania responded with sarcasm, "I'm so glad we have such serious public servants working on the important issues that affect people's lives," and journalist Kelsie Taggart added, "This is the most unserious administration."
Trump's 'SI' Executive Order
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Sept. 29 directing federal agencies to replace references to "artificial intelligence" with "super intelligence" in official communications.
The order instructed executive departments to adopt "SI" in place of "AI" across government websites, public statements, reports and other nonstatutory documents.
Trump argued that the technology had evolved beyond the traditional meaning of artificial intelligence and that the new terminology better reflected its capabilities.
FAA's Nationwide Ground Stop
The FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop on Friday evening after about five hours. Nearly 5,000 flights were canceled, and hundreds more were diverted during the disruption.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said newer technology being installed in the nation's air traffic control system had overwhelmed aging equipment, disrupting communications and radar.
Duffy ruled out a connection to the FAA's newly introduced artificial intelligence system, known as SMART, which is designed to help predict air traffic problems. Mullin also said investigators had found no evidence of a cyberattack, although officials continued examining the incident.
The grounding was the first nationwide shutdown since January 2023, when an FAA computer system used to distribute safety notices to pilots malfunctioned.