Markwayne Mullin Mercilessly Mocked After Urging Reporter to Call Artificial Intelligence 'SI' During FAA Conference: 'What a Tool'

The remark came on Friday, November 13, during a White House briefing on a nationwide flight shutdown, as Mullin insisted that the Trump administration now calls the technology "SI."

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was ridiculed after correcting a reporter for calling artificial intelligence "AI," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The FAA grounded flights for nearly five hours.

Mullin was addressing reporters outside the White House as the Federal Aviation Administration investigated a communications failure that grounded flights across the United States.

During the briefing, a reporter asked whether artificial intelligence could have contributed to the outage.

"There are thoughts that, you know, this could be an AI-related error or issue," the reporter said.

"We call it SI around here, remember, SI," Mullin interrupted. "You just can't rule out anything at this point. We're going through that process, and we're going to find out what happened," he continued.