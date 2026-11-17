In an interview with MS NOW’s Antonia Hylton on November 15, Wellman spoke out specifically on past operations targeting vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, RadarOnline.com can report.

Representative-elect Fred Wellman (D-Mo.) accused Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of committing war crimes, vowing to launch a full investigation into his actions when Democrats take control of Congress in January 2027.

When he was asked directly whether he believed that Hegseth had committed war crimes, Wellman replied, “I do. Actually, I believe he’s committed crimes.”

He questioned the legality of the strikes, noting the United States is not at war with any South American nation, and said, “I’m not sure if I remember a time in American history where we’re allowed to execute people simply for the accusation of a crime.”

“I’m not just saying it’s war crimes," he added. "I think it’s fair to say it’s straight-up crimes. It’s murder.”

Wellman claimed the operations have killed “hundreds” of people with little public explanation of the evidence against them.