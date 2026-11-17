Pete Hegseth Has Committed 'War Crimes': Democrat Accuses Embattled Defense Secretary of 'Murder' in Blistering Rant
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
Representative-elect Fred Wellman (D-Mo.) accused Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of committing war crimes, vowing to launch a full investigation into his actions when Democrats take control of Congress in January 2027.
In an interview with MS NOW’s Antonia Hylton on November 15, Wellman spoke out specifically on past operations targeting vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, RadarOnline.com can report.
'I Believe Pete Hegseth Committed Crimes'
When he was asked directly whether he believed that Hegseth had committed war crimes, Wellman replied, “I do. Actually, I believe he’s committed crimes.”
He questioned the legality of the strikes, noting the United States is not at war with any South American nation, and said, “I’m not sure if I remember a time in American history where we’re allowed to execute people simply for the accusation of a crime.”
“I’m not just saying it’s war crimes," he added. "I think it’s fair to say it’s straight-up crimes. It’s murder.”
Wellman claimed the operations have killed “hundreds” of people with little public explanation of the evidence against them.
Promise of Investigation
Wellman called for lawmakers to examine decisions made under Hegseth’s leadership after Democrats assume control of the House and Senate.
“He is just a terrible leader and he has done grave damage to the United States military,” he said. “The stories we’re hearing are shocking, and that’s before we talk about corruption.”
He referenced reports of personnel removals tied to COVID-19 vaccination efforts and Black History Month events, signaling scrutiny could extend beyond the boat strikes.
Other Dems Also Accused Pete Hegseth of War-Crimes
A Politico report documented bipartisan concern after The Washington Post alleged that Hegseth authorized a second strike in September 2025 intended to kill survivors of an initial attack on a suspected drug boat.
Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine said such orders, if accurate, could potentially constitute war crimes.
Kaine told CBS’s Face the Nation, “If that reporting is true, it’s a clear violation of the DOD’s own laws of war, as well as international laws about the way you treat people who are in that circumstance. And so this rises to the level of a war crime if it’s true.”
The Trump administration has defended the operations as targeting “narcoterrorists.”
As Radar previously reported, Hegseth previously survived an impeachment resolution introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie that was blocked while Republicans controlled the House.
Who Is Wellman?
Wellman, 61, is a 22-year Army veteran from Kirkwood, Missouri, who defeated seven-term Republican Rep. Ann Wagner in the 2026 midterms, becoming the first Democrat to represent Missouri’s 2nd District in more than 30 years.
With 96 percent of precincts reporting he received 51.14 percent to Wagner’s 46.21 percent. Despite being outspent $5.7 million to $2.2 million, he credited a coalition of labor, immigrant communities and other groups.
“We built that coalition, and I knew we had hit our marks to get there," he said. "People are frustrated, so it’s our time.”
He is set to take office in January 2027.