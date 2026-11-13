EXCLUSIVE: Democrats Lashed for Being 'Totally Negligent' by Missing Vital Pete Hegseth Impeachment Vote

Representative Katherine Clark reprimanded absent colleagues during a closed-door meeting Wednesday, stressing attending votes was among their most fundamental responsibilities.

Clark acknowledged medical emergencies could justify absences but criticized lawmakers who arrived late, regardless of their explanations.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed delivered a particularly blunt assessment during an appearance on CNN.

He said: "Show up and do your job."

California Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove was equally furious, accusing fellow Democrats of squandering an opportunity to challenge Republicans.

She said: "People should have gotten their raggedy selves up these steps to vote."

Another Democratic source said: "There is genuine anger because Democrats are under fire for looking disorganized at precisely the moment they should be demonstrating leadership. Republicans did not need any additional help, yet 11 Democrats effectively handed them a political gift. It sends a terrible message about discipline and priorities."