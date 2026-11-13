'This Is An Emergency': Steve Bannon Urges Trump to Send Troops to Texas 'Now' — as He Suspects 'Disaster' Is on the Way

Bannon warned that emboldened Democrats were plotting to seize "the jewel in the crown of the union" and transform Texas into a sprawling sanctuary state, predicting the political takeover could spell doom for Republicans nationwide.

"You're never going to get the country back," he declared.

Bannon was also supportive of Trump firing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and replacing her with immigration enforcement hardliner Stephen Miller

Bannon vowed that the California native would take an "as hardline as possible" approach to ICE crackdowns across the Lone Star State, hoping Miller could stop Texas from becoming what he portrayed as another Minnesota, where a large Somali immigrant community has taken root.

''Hey, this ain't Minnesota, right? This is Texas," he added, about curbing immigration that has soared in cities such as Dallas and Houston.