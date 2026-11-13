EXCLUSIVE: 'Uptight' Queen Elizabeth 'Was Secretly Hilarious', Royal Author Reveals

Brandreth also reflected on Elizabeth's enduring marriage to Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

Describing their relationship, he said: "To live with the same person for so long and to get along so well was extraordinary. They were an amazing double act."

He praised the couple's ability to adapt to changing family circumstances, including the breakdown of three of their children's marriages and the eventual acceptance of Camilla as Queen.

Brandreth said: "All these things blended brilliantly."

A palace source claimed: "For much of her reign, Elizabeth was perceived as rather uptight, formal and emotionally restrained. She rarely allowed the public to see anything beyond the carefully controlled image of a dutiful monarch. But those who spent time with her privately discovered someone remarkably different – a woman with a wicked sense of humor who could be genuinely hilarious when she was relaxed and among people she trusted.

"The Queen belonged to a generation that believed in maintaining appearances, particularly when representing the Crown. That could make her seem terribly serious, even a little stiff and unapproachable. But behind palace doors, she was secretly hilarious and loved making people laugh, whether it was through impressions, funny voices or perfectly timed remarks. There was a wonderfully mischievous streak that the public seldom got to witness."

The insider added, "People often mistook Elizabeth's reserve for a lack of personality. She was seen as the ultimate establishment figure – rather prim, proper and uncomfortable with anything remotely frivolous. Yet the reality was considerably more entertaining. She could be playful, irreverent and surprisingly good at making fun of the absurdities of royal life. Her humor was simply something she chose to share with a relatively small circle."