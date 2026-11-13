EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Attempt Suspect Slapped With New Terrorism Charge — as Explosive Federal Indictment Exposes Alleged Plot

The three-page indictment alleges Allen attempted to murder Trump on April 25, 2026, with the intention of influencing the policies and conduct of the federal government through intimidation and coercion.

Prosecutors further allege the attempted killing was intended to intimidate and coerce a significant portion of the civilian population in the United States and Washington, D.C. The newly added fifth count, brought under the District of Columbia criminal code, identifies the alleged offense as an "Act of Terrorism While Armed (Attempt To Commit First Degree Murder)."

The accusation represents a significant escalation in the prosecution of Allen, whose alleged actions during the high-profile Washington weekend previously prompted multiple criminal charges.