EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith's Intimate Life With Women Behind Bars Exposed — as Monster Mom Prepares to Beg for Freedom 30 Years After Drowning Her Two Young Sons

The now 55-year-old was sentenced to life in prison, with parole only possible after 30 years. She was denied parole during her first hearing in November 2024, and is scheduled to make a second attempt at securing her release on November 19.

In the meantime, she has allegedly been making the most of her time behind bars and sparking multiple romances. While in prison, Smith has had several female lovers, including a drug-addicted shoplifter, who died of an overdose after her release, and a black cocaine dealer named Pamela "Big Daddy" Morgan, who was released in 2008.

"Susan always plays the feminine role," said Christie Leann Smith, who served time with Susan at South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution, but is not related to her. "She likes big, tough convicts who can protect her from other inmates and make love like a man."

Christie claimed that Susan would pay her to watch out for guards while making love in her cell, closets, and even the prison cafeteria freezer.