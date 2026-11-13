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Home > Exclusives > Susan Smith
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EXCLUSIVE: Susan Smith's Intimate Life With Women Behind Bars Exposed — as Monster Mom Prepares to Beg for Freedom 30 Years After Drowning Her Two Young Sons

Susan Smith is coming up for parole following the murder of her two young children.
Source: MEGA ; WIS

Susan Smith is coming up for parole following the murder of her two young children.

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Nov. 13 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

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Susan Smith has reportedly taken on numerous lovers while serving time inside an all-women's prison, where she is currently 30 years into a life sentence for murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Smith confessed to strapping her sons Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, into her Mazda Protege and rolling them into John D. Long Lake in Union County in 1994 – although she initially told authorities an African American man carjacked her while the kids were still in the vehicle.

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Susan Smith Is Up for Parole for a Second Time

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The monster mom has taken on multiple lovers in her 30 years behind bars.
Source: LAW&CRIMENETWORK/YOUTUBE

The monster mom has taken on multiple lovers in her 30 years behind bars.

The now 55-year-old was sentenced to life in prison, with parole only possible after 30 years. She was denied parole during her first hearing in November 2024, and is scheduled to make a second attempt at securing her release on November 19.

In the meantime, she has allegedly been making the most of her time behind bars and sparking multiple romances. While in prison, Smith has had several female lovers, including a drug-addicted shoplifter, who died of an overdose after her release, and a black cocaine dealer named Pamela "Big Daddy" Morgan, who was released in 2008.

"Susan always plays the feminine role," said Christie Leann Smith, who served time with Susan at South Carolina's Leath Correctional Institution, but is not related to her. "She likes big, tough convicts who can protect her from other inmates and make love like a man."

Christie claimed that Susan would pay her to watch out for guards while making love in her cell, closets, and even the prison cafeteria freezer.

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Susan Smith Was Intimate With Two Guards

Two prison guards were fired for inappropriate relations with her.
Source: UNSPLASH

Two prison guards were fired for inappropriate relations with her.

Others who have spent time with Susan say she extended her love to men as well, including two of her prison guards.

Jon Ozmint, former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, noted that twice in 2000, she was caught having s-x with her superiors.

"We arrested a captain and a lieutenant for having improper relations with her," Ozmint said.

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Is Susan Smith Searching for a New Husband?

Smith has reportedly taken male and female lovers.
Source: LAW&CRIMENETWORK/YOUTUBE

Smith has reportedly taken male and female lovers.

The men were fired, but Susan allegedly continued to try to spark romances, including with one man she met through a personal ad she placed on a website.

"I've seen him visiting her. He’s in his 40s and has red hair," said former inmate Stephanie Hulsey, who served nearly four years for burglary and receiving stolen goods. "Over the years, he's sent her thousands of dollars, and he paid a $1,500 bill for her hospital stay after a cutting incident."

According to Hulsey, the convicted murderer might have greater plans with her paramour: "Susan told us, 'If I ever get parole, I'm going to marry the guy.'"

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'She Belongs in Jail for the Rest of Her Life'

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One of her ex lovers wants her to stay in prison for the murder of her sons.
Source: WSOCTV9

One of her ex lovers wants her to stay in prison for the murder of her sons.

But one of Susan's jilted lovers believes the murderer is right where she belongs.

Former inmate Tracey Thompson, who claimed she and Susan had a relationship for four years behind bars, blasted, "She did something horrible. She belongs in jail for the rest of her life."

Thompson, a former bank robber, offered a more chilling assessment of her former sweetheart.

"I think she’s a sociopath," she shared. "You'd have to be a sociopath to do what she did!"

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