Pete Davidson Reveals 'Brutal' Consequences of $200,000 Tattoo Removal: 'You Don't Know What's Going On Under There'

He admitted to only wearing sweaters since undergoing the removals, telling a publication, "You don’t know what’s going on under there," referring to the distinct stages your skin undergoes in between procedures.

His previously heavily-inked skin is now nearly clear after starting the multi-year process in 2020, but he joked that "they might come back."

Indeed, the actor debuted new ink in April, his daughter Scottie's name, which runs vertically near his temple:

He revealed the new tattoo during an appearance at Las Vegas CinemaCon in April, wearing a red T-shirt that revealed only small patches of his ink on his arms.

Davidson's body was once covered with over 200 tattoos.