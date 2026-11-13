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Home > News > Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow Claims the U.S. Is in an 'Existential Fight for the Constitutional Republic' Amid 'Authoritarian' Trump Administration

Photo of Rachel Maddow, Donald Trump
Source: ABC; MEGA

Rachel Maddow believes the U.S. is in a fight with an authoritarian regime.

Nov. 13 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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MS NOW host Rachel Maddow has warned that the United States is facing an "existential fight for the constitutional republic," RadarOnline.com has learned.

During an appearance on ABC's The View, Maddow said she believes President Trump's political movement is attempting to undermine confidence in elections, comparing his message to that of authoritarian leaders around the world.

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Rachel Maddow Warns of 'Authoritarian Movement'

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Picture of Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Maddow compared Trump to other authoritarian leaders around the world.

"I will admit, I am one of those liberals who believes that we are in an existential fight for the constitutional republic. Yeah, I think that the president leads an authoritarian movement that sort of like strongmen all over the world is saying, 'Elections don't matter, and I alone can fix it, and the government is weak and elections are weak and your vote doesn't really count and it's all rigged,'" she said on the daytime talk show.

Maddow continued, "They all have the same message all over the world, but that's telling people not to vote, that it's not worth voting because voting doesn't really count.

"And to have people turn out in such huge numbers, young people, especially young people, Latinos, African American voters, it's everybody just saying, 'We don't believe you. Actually, we do believe in our system, and we're going to use it to make our lives better.'"

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Justice Department Under Trump

Picture of Todd Blanche
Source: MEGA

Attorney General Todd Blanche was Trump's personal lawyer before being the head of the DOJ.

Maddow's appearance coincided with the release of her latest book, Department of Fate: The Promise, the Power, and the Collapse of America's Most Consequential Institution.

The book, released Tuesday, November 10, traces the Justice Department's involvement in major events throughout American history, including Reconstruction, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, the Red Scare, and civil rights enforcement.

Maddow argues that Trump's administration has weakened the department's independence and that restoring its constitutional responsibilities will require significant institutional reforms.

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Rachel Maddow Election-Night Wine Moment

Picture of Rachel Maddow
Source: MEGA

Maddow has had multiple memorable election night moments over the years.

Maddow also addressed a viral moment from her election coverage in which she poured herself an unusually large glass of white wine.

"That's not a little something. That is literally, it's called a tankard. That is a tankard of chardonnay. I had to get the extra-big bottle so that I wouldn't have emptied it in one pour," Maddow explained.

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Democratic Leadership Debate

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Picture of Chuck Schumer
Source: MEGA

Chuck Schumer is being challenged by Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader.

Maddow weighed in on growing disagreements within the Democratic Party over whether Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries should remain in leadership positions.

"I hope they don't settle it instantly. I actually hope they do have a debate. I think competition makes us stronger," Maddow said.

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