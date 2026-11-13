Rachel Maddow Claims the U.S. Is in an 'Existential Fight for the Constitutional Republic' Amid 'Authoritarian' Trump Administration

During an appearance on ABC's The View , Maddow said she believes President Trump 's political movement is attempting to undermine confidence in elections, comparing his message to that of authoritarian leaders around the world.

"I will admit, I am one of those liberals who believes that we are in an existential fight for the constitutional republic. Yeah, I think that the president leads an authoritarian movement that sort of like strongmen all over the world is saying, 'Elections don't matter, and I alone can fix it, and the government is weak and elections are weak and your vote doesn't really count and it's all rigged,'" she said on the daytime talk show.

Maddow continued, "They all have the same message all over the world, but that's telling people not to vote, that it's not worth voting because voting doesn't really count.

"And to have people turn out in such huge numbers, young people, especially young people, Latinos, African American voters, it's everybody just saying, 'We don't believe you. Actually, we do believe in our system, and we're going to use it to make our lives better.'"